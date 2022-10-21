AppLovin to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AppLovin Corporation, (NASDAQ: APP) (“AppLovin” or the “Company”) a leading marketing software platform, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 after the U.S. stock market closes.

An accompanying webinar will take place at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on November 9, 2022 during which management will discuss third quarter results and provide commentary on business performance. The webinar will be hosted by Adam Foroughi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Herald Chen, President and Chief Financial Officer.

The webinar may be accessed on the Company’s website at: https://investors.AppLovin.com or via the following dial-in number: +1 669 900 6833 and using webinar ID 978 5726 1544. A replay of the webinar will also be available under the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website.

About AppLovin

AppLovin enables developers to grow their business. Businesses rely on AppLovin’s market leading technologies to solve their mission-critical functions with a powerful, full stack solution including user acquisition, monetization and measurement. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

