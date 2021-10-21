Home Business Wire AppLovin to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AppLovin Corporation, (NASDAQ: APP) (“AppLovin” or the “Company”) a leading marketing software platform, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 after the U.S. stock market closes.

An accompanying webcast and conference call will take place at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on November 10, 2021 during which management will discuss third quarter results and provide commentary on business performance. The webcast and conference call will be hosted by Adam Foroughi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Herald Chen, President and Chief Financial Officer.

The live audio webcast may be accessed on the Company’s website at: https://investors.AppLovin.com. Telephone participants may access the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-9716 for domestic callers or 1-201-493-6779 for international callers. A replay of the call via webcast will be available at: https://investors.AppLovin.com until November 17, 2021.

About AppLovin

AppLovin’s leading marketing platform provides developers with a powerful set of solutions to grow their mobile apps. AppLovin’s technology enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. The company’s first-party content includes over 200+ popular, engaging apps and its technology brings that content to millions of users around the world. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

