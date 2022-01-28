Home Business Wire AppLovin to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
AppLovin to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AppLovin Corporation, (NASDAQ: APP) (“AppLovin” or the “Company”) a leading marketing software platform, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 after the U.S. stock market closes.

An accompanying webcast and conference call will take place at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on February 16, 2022 during which management will discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results and provide commentary on business performance. The webcast and conference call will be hosted by Adam Foroughi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Herald Chen, President and Chief Financial Officer.

The live audio webcast may be accessed on the Company’s website at: https://investors.AppLovin.com. Telephone participants may access the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-9716 for domestic callers or 1-201-493-6779 for international callers. A replay of the call via webcast will be available at: https://investors.AppLovin.com until February 23, 2022.

About AppLovin

AppLovin’s leading marketing software provides developers with a powerful, integrated set of solutions to grow their businesses. AppLovin enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. The company’s first party content includes over 350+ popular, engaging apps and its technology brings that content to millions of users around the world. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

Contacts

Investors
Ryan Gee

ir@applovin.com

Press
Kim Hughes

press@applovin.com

