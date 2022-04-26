Home Business Wire AppLovin to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results
PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AppLovin Corporation, (NASDAQ: APP) (“AppLovin” or the “Company”) a leading marketing software platform, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 after the U.S. stock market closes.

A webinar will take place at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on May 11, 2022 during which management will discuss first quarter results and provide commentary on business performance. The webinar will be hosted by Adam Foroughi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Herald Chen, President and Chief Financial Officer.

The webinar may be accessed on the Company’s website at: https://investors.AppLovin.com or via the following dial-in number: 1-669-900-6833 and using webinar ID 936 8366 5461. A replay of the webinar will also be available under the Events & Presentations section of our Investor Relations website.

About AppLovin

AppLovin’s leading marketing software provides developers with a powerful, integrated set of solutions to grow their businesses. AppLovin enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. The company’s first party content includes over 350+ popular, engaging apps and its technology brings that content to millions of users around the world. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

