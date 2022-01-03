AppLovin Closes Acquisition of Twitter’s MoPub Business

Unified AppLovin MAX and MoPub platform creates one of the most powerful and efficient monetization solutions available on the market

$15 billion of annualized advertiser spend expected on AppLovin platform by 2023

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP), a leading marketing software company, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Twitter, Inc.’s (NYSE: TWTR) MoPub business for $1.05 billion in cash.

Combined with MoPub’s core features, MAX further accelerates growth and improves efficiencies for app publishers while providing advertisers with expanded reach and market-efficient pricing. The unified platform is expected to process more than $15 billion of annualized advertiser spend by 2023.

“Developers benefit from more features to help drive higher monetization opportunities and streamline workflows, leading to increased revenue for their businesses. We believe the power of this unified platform will be unparalleled in today’s market,” said Adam Foroughi, AppLovin’s Co-founder and CEO. “We are excited to execute on this strategic acquisition with our sights set on operating the largest and most robust in-app advertising platform that enhances the growth of the broader mobile app ecosystem.”

MAX’s already robust features and expansive set of bidders and buyers are being enhanced by MoPub’s set of demand and supply-side features. More than 150 DSPs, representing thousands of brands and agencies, now have direct access to the AppLovin Exchange and are actively competing with mediated demand sources to drive increased revenue for app publishers. Features already added to MAX include Universal Creative Reporting, Ad Review, Native Ad Format Support, Built-In GDPR Consent Flow, and more that are included in the upcoming SDK 11 release on January 6, which can be found in our blog located at: https://www.applovin.com/blog/more-mopub-features-integrated-into-max-via-major-sdk-11-0-release/.

Many MoPub publishers have already transitioned to the unified platform and we are working diligently to ensure a seamless and efficient transition for all customers over the 90-day migration period after closing. MoPub is scheduled to sunset on March 31, 2022.

“The integration of MoPub and MAX will be a positive benefit for publishers and players alike,” said Sen Sun, Vice President of Ads at Scopely, an AppLovin partner. “The combined scale will have the potential to attract more of the world’s biggest advertisers by reducing friction and increasing pricing transparency, and we are pleased to utilize AppLovin’s capabilities to deliver even more seamless free-to-play games experiences for players around the globe.”

Additional details about product updates and migration planning can be found on the AppLovin blog located at: https://www.applovin.com/mopub-max-integration/.

About AppLovin

AppLovin’s leading marketing software provides developers with a powerful, integrated set of solutions to grow their businesses. AppLovin enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. The company’s first party content includes over 350+ popular, engaging apps and its technology brings that content to millions of users around the world. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “going to,” “intend,” “aim,” “target,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the annualized advertiser spend expected on our unified platform in 2023, the integration of MoPub features into the AppLovin platform, the impact of the transaction for our customers; the benefits offered by the unified MAX and MoPub platform; the anticipated sunset date for MoPub, and our expectations regarding future product performance and our position in the market. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties, including changes in our plans or assumptions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include our inability to complete the transaction, our inability to integrate MoPub, and the competitive mobile app ecosystem. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Source: AppLovin Corp.

Contacts

Investors



Ryan Gee



ir@applovin.com

Press



Kim Hughes



press@applovin.com