AppLovin Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) ("AppLovin"), a leading marketing platform, today announced financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 and posted a financial update on its Investor Relations website located at https://investors.applovin.com.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights:

Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In millions, except percentages) 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Revenue $ 1,658 $ 999 66 % $ 5,481 $ 3,224 70 % Net Income $ 1,102 $ 599 84 % $ 3,334 $ 1,580 111 % Net Income from Continuing Operations $ 1,102 $ 596 85 % $ 3,433 $ 1,590 116 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,399 $ 770 82 % $ 4,512 $ 2,412 87 %

Additional Financial Highlights:

Net cash from operating activities was $1.31 billion and $3.97 billion, and Free Cash Flow was $1.31 billion and $3.95 billion for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, respectively.

During the fourth quarter and full year 2025, we repurchased and withheld 0.8 million and 6.4 million of our Class A common stock, for a total cost of $481.7 million and $2.58 billion, respectively1. At the end of 4Q 2025, we had 338 million shares of our Class A and Class B common stock outstanding.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Guidance Summary2

1Q26 (In millions, except percentages) Low High Revenue $ 1,745 $ 1,775 Adjusted EBITDA 1,465 1,495 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 84 % 84 %

Webcast and Conference Call

AppLovin will host a webinar today at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET, during which management will discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2025 results and provide commentary on its business performance. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks.

The webinar may be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website or via webinar registration. A replay of the webinar will also be available under the Events & Presentations section of our Investor Relations website.

About AppLovin

AppLovin makes technologies that help businesses of every size connect to their ideal customers. The company provides end-to-end software and AI solutions for businesses to reach, monetize and grow their global audiences. For more information about AppLovin, visit: www.applovin.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “going to,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include our expected financial results and guidance. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties, including changes in our plans or assumptions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include our inability to forecast our business effectively, the macroeconomic environment, fluctuations in our results of operations, our ability to execute on our operational and financial priorities, our ability to scale our business to support new users, the competitive advertising ecosystem, and our inability to adapt to emerging technologies and business models. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025. Additional information will also be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), this press release includes certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Free Cash Flow. A reconciliation of each such non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure can be found below.

We define Adjusted EBITDA for a particular period as net income adjusted for loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, interest expense and loss on settlement of debt, other income, net (excluding certain recurring items), provision for (benefit from) income taxes, amortization, depreciation and write-offs and as further adjusted for non-operating foreign exchange (gain) loss, stock-based compensation, transaction-related expense, restructuring costs, as well as certain other items that we believe are not reflective of our core operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue for the same period.

We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and principal payments on finance leases. We subtract both purchases of property and equipment and payment of finance leases in our calculation of Free Cash Flow because we believe these items represent our ongoing requirements for property and equipment to support our business, regardless of whether we utilize a finance lease to obtain such property or equipment.

We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our results of operations and operating performance, as they are similar to measures reported by our public competitors and are regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors, and other interested parties in analyzing operating performance and prospects.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key measures we use to assess our financial performance and are also used for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are helpful to investors, analysts, and other interested parties because they can assist in providing a more consistent and comparable overview of our operations across our historical financial periods. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. We use Free Cash Flow in addition to GAAP measures to help manage our business and prepare budgets and annual planning, and we believe Free Cash Flow provides useful supplemental information to help investors understand underlying trends in our business and our liquidity.

These measures have certain limitations in that they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statement of operations that are necessary to run our business. Free Cash Flow reflects cash flows from both of continuing and discontinued operations. Our definitions may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

AppLovin Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) As of December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,487,096 $ 697,030 Accounts receivable, net 1,819,366 1,283,335 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 124,330 140,470 Current assets of discontinued operations — 191,355 Total current assets 4,430,792 2,312,190 Property and equipment, net 122,445 159,970 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,457 36,473 Goodwill 1,539,986 1,457,685 Intangible assets, net 396,714 472,851 Equity method investments 287,666 — Other assets 456,550 492,841 Non-current assets of discontinued operations — 937,249 Total assets $ 7,259,610 $ 5,869,259 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 746,977 $ 504,302 Accrued and other current liabilities 572,868 401,531 Operating lease liabilities, current 13,943 14,526 Current liabilities of discontinued operations — 137,113 Total current liabilities 1,333,788 1,057,472 Long-term debt 3,512,987 3,508,983 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 17,811 31,101 Other non-current liabilities 260,353 180,471 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations — 1,414 Total liabilities 5,124,939 4,779,441 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.00003 par value—100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024 — — Class A, Class B, and Class C Common Stock, $0.00003 par value—1,850,000 (Class A 1,500,000, Class B 200,000, Class C 150,000) shares authorized, 338,313 (Class A 307,955, Class B 30,358, Class C nil) and 340,042 (Class A 309,353, Class B 30,689, Class C nil) shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 11 11 Additional paid-in capital 446,550 593,699 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (46,987 ) (103,096 ) Retained earnings 1,735,097 599,204 Total stockholders’ equity 2,134,671 1,089,818 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,259,610 $ 5,869,259

AppLovin Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 1,657,944 $ 999,487 $ 5,480,717 $ 3,224,058 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue . 183,529 153,393 665,140 520,613 Sales and marketing 48,776 62,004 203,651 252,863 Research and development 82,220 105,863 226,510 374,710 General and administrative 68,176 49,893 233,502 164,916 Total costs and expenses 382,701 371,153 1,328,803 1,313,102 Income from operations 1,275,243 628,334 4,151,914 1,910,956 Other income (expense): Interest expense and loss on settlement of debt . (51,290 ) (93,929 ) (207,016 ) (317,209 ) Other income, net . 29,401 323 8,012 18,196 Total other expense, net (21,889 ) (93,606 ) (199,004 ) (299,013 ) Income before income taxes 1,253,354 534,728 3,952,910 1,611,943 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 151,098 (61,384 ) 519,715 22,419 Net income from continuing operations . 1,102,256 596,112 3,433,195 1,589,524 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — 3,092 (99,444 ) (9,748 ) Net income 1,102,256 599,204 3,333,751 1,579,776 . Net income (loss) per share attributed to Class A and Class B common stockholders - Basic: Continuing operations $ 3.26 $ 1.76 $ 10.13 $ 4.71 Discontinued operations . — 0.01 (0.29 ) (0.03 ) Basic net income per share . $ 3.26 $ 1.77 $ 9.84 $ 4.68 Net income (loss) per share attributed to Class A and Class B common stockholders - Diluted: Continuing operations $ 3.24 $ 1.72 $ 10.04 $ 4.56 Discontinued operations . — 0.01 (0.29 ) (0.03 ) Diluted net income per share $ 3.24 $ 1.73 $ 9.75 $ 4.53 . Weighted-average common shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders: Basic . 338,159 339,168 338,781 336,922 Diluted . 339,898 346,424 341,970 347,808

AppLovin Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Operating Activities Net income . $ 3,333,751 $ 1,579,776 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization, depreciation and write-offs 194,778 448,680 Goodwill impairment 188,943 — Stock-based compensation, excluding cash-settled awards 210,421 369,367 Gain on divestiture, net of transaction costs (106,229) — Impairment of investments 50,000 — Loss on settlement of debt — 28,375 Change in operating right-of-use assets 12,295 12,689 Other 9,213 9,663 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: . Accounts receivable (542,219) (467,028) Prepaid expenses and other assets 134,658 (185,331) Accounts payable 232,486 189,585 Operating lease liabilities (15,229) (14,106) Accrued and other liabilities 268,226 127,341 Net cash provided by operating activities . 3,971,094 2,099,011 Investing Activities Purchase of intangible assets (28,318) (25,553) Purchase of non-marketable equity securities (20,178) (76,983) Proceeds from divestiture, net of cash divested 407,297 — Other investing activities (373) (4,218) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 358,428 (106,754) Financing Activities Repurchases of common stock (2,191,944) (981,297) Payments of withholding taxes related to net share settlement (392,410) (1,143,525) Principal repayments of debt (200,000) (4,225,223) Principal payments of finance leases (18,669) (20,875) Payments of licensed asset obligation (13,532) — Payments of debt issuance cost (1,843) (35,563) Proceeds from issuance of debt 200,000 4,614,841 Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options and purchase of ESPP shares 25,329 41,798 Net cash used in financing activities . (2,593,069) (1,749,844) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents 9,232 (3,154) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents, including cash classified within current assets of discontinued operations 1,745,685 239,259 Less: net decrease in cash classified within current assets of discontinued operations (44,381) — Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,790,066 239,259 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 697,030 502,152 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 2,487,096 $ 741,411

AppLovin Corporation

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

(In thousands)

The following table provides a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow for the periods presented:

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,313,734 701,003 3,971,094 2,099,011 Less: Purchase of property and equipment (188) (490) (473) (4,776) Principal payments on finance leases (4,387) (5,351) (18,669) (20,875) Free Cash Flow $ 1,309,159 $ 695,162 $ 3,951,952 $ 2,073,360 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (828) $ (367) $ 358,428 $ (106,754) Net cash used in financing activities $ (493,215) $ (523,157) $ (2,593,069) $ (1,749,844)

AppLovin Corporation

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands, except percentages)

The following table provides our Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin and a reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 1,657,944 $ 999,487 $ 5,480,717 $ 3,224,058 Net income 1,102,256 599,204 3,333,751 1,579,776 Net margin 66 % 60 % 61 % 49 % Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — 3,092 99,444 9,748 Net income from continuing operations 1,102,256 596,112 3,433,195 1,589,524 Net margin from continuing operations 66 % 60 % 63 % 49 % Adjusted as follows: Interest expense and loss on settlement of debt 51,290 93,929 207,016 317,209 Other income, net (28,927 ) (7,841 ) (15,694 ) (23,396 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 151,098 (61,384 ) 519,715 22,419 Amortization, depreciation and write-offs 32,736 34,263 130,724 128,791 Non-operating foreign exchange (gain) loss (1,849 ) 2,710 (3,949 ) 1,642 Stock-based compensation 80,524 97,526 207,958 357,431 Transaction-related expense 11,334 5 27,579 885 Restructuring costs 217 14,512 5,908 17,259 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,398,679 $ 769,832 $ 4,512,452 $ 2,411,764 Adjusted EBITDA margin 84 % 77 % 82 % 75 %

1Includes repurchased shares as well as withholdings upon net share settlement of vested equity awards. Total cost includes repurchase costs, including commissions and fees, as well as cash paid in connection with tax withholding and remittance obligations upon net share settlement

2 We have not provided the forward-looking GAAP equivalents for forward-looking non-GAAP metrics, specifically Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or a GAAP reconciliation as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items such as stock-based compensation expense. Accordingly, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP guidance metrics to their corresponding GAAP equivalents is not available without unreasonable effort. However, it is important to note that material changes to reconciling items could have a significant effect on future GAAP results. We have provided historical reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics in tables at the end of this press release.

