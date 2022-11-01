Applova launches a new subscription-free self-design online ordering platform

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#applova–Applova Inc., the Palo Alto-based restaurant tech creator, has just launched a quick and easy self-design online ordering platform. Restaurant businesses can sign up, create their drag-and-drop menu and start taking orders in under five minutes.

Now available in more than 45 countries, this new online ordering menu does not require a setup fee or a subscription fee. Applova believes in operating as a silent partner, supporting small and medium players in the food industry and so continues to launch new and affordable technology to empower restaurants of any size.

Dinesh Saparamadu, Founder and CEO of Applova says, “With our new self-design online ordering platform, we are taking the online ordering solution beyond the borders of the US and out to the world. We are extremely thrilled to be able to invigorate restaurants around the world. Whether they are a start-up or franchise, we want to help all types of restaurants step-up their online game!” He adds, “The online ordering menu is an extremely popular new sales channel that is being adopted by more and more restaurants around the globe. Restaurants can start attracting new customers online and watch their revenue accelerate!”

Applova’s self-design online menu enables business growth and online visibility. Anyone surfing the net in search of dining options can find the menu, making restaurants more easily discoverable online. Once the link is clicked, customers can view the menu, place their orders and make payment. The online ordering platform offers plenty of benefits like real-time menu updates, special pricing updates, collecting tips and much more!



About Applova:

Applova Inc., is a Silicon Valley-based entity, functioning in silent partnership with small and medium players in the food service industry. At the heart of Applova’s operation is a spirit of rooting for home-grown businesses. With a portfolio of self-order kiosks, online storefronts and mobile order-ahead solutions, Applova empowers businesses to deliver exceptional customer experiences and improve their bottom line. Out-of-the-box solutions come integrated with payment gateways, POS terminals and e-commerce platforms with no coding required. With Applova, businesses can leverage new sales channels while driving new levels of customer engagement. It is all about making complex solutions simple and accessible for all. Just think of Applova as your silent partner.

