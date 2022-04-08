Applied UV Announces Global Technology Thought Leader John F. Andrews Joins As Chief Executive Officer and Director

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI) (“Applied UV” or the “Company”), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light (“UVC”) for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces that John F. Andrews has joined the Company serving as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors.

John F. Andrews has over 30 years of senior leadership experience in telecom and technology companies, both public and private. He has been CEO of several public companies as well as started and founded companies from ground zero. His experience includes leading three (3) companies to strategic exits (two (2) private and one (1) public), raising over one hundred (100) million dollars of public and private capital, managing numerous mergers and acquisitions, leading companies through explosive growth as well as rightsizing, and being recruited to turn around stalled companies. He recently was the CEO and Co-founder of Trinity IT Services LLC and CEO of TrekSecure LLC. A seasoned executive, his experience also includes being Chairman and EVP of ShipXpress which GE acquired, being CEO of Giga (NASDAQ GIGA) where he led the company’s sale to Forrester Research (NASDAQ FORR) and being the CEO of e-Medsoft which went public. His fortune 300 corporate experience includes being CIO and SVP of CSX Transportation at CSX (NASDAQ CSX) corporation managing thousands of employees. During his tenure at CSX, he was credited in achieving over five hundred (500) million dollars in operating expense reductions through his visionary and portfolio technology projects. As CIO he received several industry awards to include CIO of the year from Information Week and top industry visionary from Computerworld. While at CSX, Andrews also consulted with Sun Microsystems (NASDAQ SUNW) on the development of JAVA. Prior to CSX Andrews held executive positions with telecom giant GTE, to include division CIO, President Government Information Systems and President Healthcare Information Systems. Andrews has an MBA from the University of Puget-Sound, Seattle WA, and a BA, Business Administration and Finance from Whitworth University, Spokane WA.

Joel Kanter, Applied UV’s Chairman of the Board, stated, “We are thrilled to have been able to attract John to Applied UV. While the Company has completed a lot of ‘foundational building’ in the last year with the multiple acquisitions and offerings, now it is time to move to the ‘building phase’ when we hope to be better disciplined in choosing our opportunities, and generate the disciplined growth we hoped would result from the accumulation of superb products. John’s vast experience in growing superb and focused teams, that are then able to engender the growth we and our shareholders believe is possible, is a huge step forward in ultimately seeing these hopes become a reality. We look forward with great excitement to what will be achieved in the coming months and years.”

John Andrews states, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity of leading Applied UV at this most important time for the company as we are in position to accelerate our growth in the global air purification and pathogen elimination market. The growing market tailwinds created by the recent government initiatives, guidelines and policies surrounding improving indoor air, Applied UV’s best in class suite of air purification technologies is well suited to fill this growing global demand of cleaner in-door air and pathogen elimination. I look forward to working together with our Board of Directors, senior executives, employees, and consultants as we embark upon this journey.”

About Applied UV

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries – SteriLumen, Inc. (“SteriLumen”) and Munn Works, LLC (“Munn Works”). SteriLumen’s connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection™ applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections (“HAIs”). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company’s Lumicide™ platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices’ proximity. The Company’s patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen’s Airocide® air purification devices are research backed, clinically proven and developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin. Airocide® is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, utilizes a proprietary photocatalytic (PCO) bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous airborne pathogens, destructive VOCs, allergens, odors and biological gasses into harmless water vapor and green carbon dioxide without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, post-harvest, grocery, cannabis facilities and homes. For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites: https://www.applieduvinc.com/; https://sterilumen.com/; https://www.airocide.com https://kesscience.com; https://scientificairmanagement.com and, https://munnworks.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain “forward‐looking statements.” Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

