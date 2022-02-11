Applied Statistics & Management, Inc.’s Flagship Software MD-Staff Is Named 2022 Category Leader in Credentialing by KLAS Research

TEMECULA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the third year in a row, Applied Statistics & Management Inc.’s (ASM) flagship software MD-Staff is named the 2022 Best in KLAS in Credentialing by KLAS Research. Each year, healthcare professionals around the world evaluate healthcare IT vendors. The Best in KLAS report recognizes the standards for excellence in software and service providers who excel at assisting healthcare professionals in providing better patient care. A vendor must receive top scores across six categories: Culture, Loyalty, Operations, Product, Relationship, and Value, to be named the Best in KLAS. MD-Staff posted high scores in all six categories with its innovative yet easy-to-use product that is backed by strong support and training.





With the continued pressures of the pandemic, the medical staff services and credentialing professionals continue to face incredible challenges. “Receiving this accolade mirrors our mission of providing a trusted credentialing software solution to advance patient safety initiatives and exceptional service,” said Nick Phan, Executive Vice President of ASM. “Now more than ever, medical staff professionals need a secure, single-source software solution to establish a solid foundation of provider information.”

ASM continues to invest in streamlining the online processing of primary source verification for credentialing and onboarding providers. MD-Staff’s automation eliminates the redundancy of routine tasks through customizable workflows performed with a click of a button. Automated primary source verifications, drag-and-drop privileging, and a “source of truth” database are all reasons why MD-Staff is top-ranked in credentialing and why five of the leading hospitals in the nation have selected MD-Staff as their credentialing solution!

Over the last year, ASM has expanded the client-based support with a team of specialists dedicated to client success. “Our priorities and commitments complement our clients’ success,” stated Nick Phan. “We pride ourselves on the internal development of a sustainable culture and growth to provide the highest level of not only product, but also service.”

About ASM

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Temecula, CA, Applied Statistics & Management, Inc. (ASM) is dedicated to the development and support of software solutions that leverage the latest technologies and methodologies for the healthcare industry. ASM’s flagship product, MD-Staff, is the most advanced credentialing, privileging, and provider information management platform available. Used by over 2,000 facilities worldwide, ASM provides integrated, credentialing solutions to provide medical facilities a single-source database for provider information. Our products are designed to eliminate redundancy by automating and managing credentialing, privileging, OPPE, FPPE, and peer review processes.

About KLAS Research

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world’s healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more about KLAS at klasresearch.com.

