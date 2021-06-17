Applied OLAP, Inc. Announces Dodeca 8.0 with EssJet Technology

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Applied OLAP, Inc. has announced release of its Dodeca Spreadsheet Management System software 8.0 with EssJet technology and many new cutting edge features. EssJet increases the speed of data retrieval from Oracle Essbase (ORCL) five to ten times replacing hours of waiting on information with acting on the information provided.

A webinar of Dodeca featuring EssJet and the many new functions will be presented live on Friday June 18, 2021 at 11:00AM CT. Register to attend this free webinar HERE.

“This new version is the result of valuable input from our existing customers who share with us what they need to hone a competitive edge necessary to succeed in today’s fast-changing business environment.” said Tim Tow, President of Applied OLAP.

Other dramatic new features in 8.0 include Asynchronous Environment; improved commentary retrieval performance; Excel Workbook Analyzer and Cleaner; HFM Connector; Essbase member search enhancements; expandable shared member hierarchies and Single Sign-On (SSO) support.

These features and many more examples of how Dodeca gives our customers a competitive edge will be the topic of discussion at numerous presentations taking place at Kscope 21 June 21-July 1, 2021. See https://www.appliedolap.com/kscope21/ for details including presentations by The Kroger Company, Lennox International, Vertiv, LexisNexis, and more.

About Applied OLAP, Inc.

Applied OLAP, Inc. was founded in 1998 by Tim Tow, a widely recognized and respected expert in Essbase technology. Their focus is to provide products and services that empower customers to maximize their investments in Essbase and other corporate information resources. Applied OLAP customers include The Kroger Company, Nestle, MasterCard, Manulife, Wells Fargo, Vertiv, and Four Seasons. For more information see www.appliedolap.com.

Contacts

Applied OLAP, Inc.



Julie Jacobs 256 885 4371



julie.jacobs@appliedolap.com