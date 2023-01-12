<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Applied Industrial Technologies to Report Second Quarter Earnings and Conduct Investor Teleconference...
Business Wire

Applied Industrial Technologies to Report Second Quarter Earnings and Conduct Investor Teleconference on January 26, 2023

di Business Wire

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) today announced it will release its fiscal 2023 second quarter financial results on Thursday, January 26, 2023, before the market opens. The Company’s fiscal 2023 second quarter ended December 31, 2022.

A quarterly conference call will begin at 10 a.m. ET on January 26 to discuss the Company’s performance and outlook with analysts and investors. A supplemental presentation detailing latest quarter results will be available for reference on the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website at www.applied.com. To join the call, dial 877-248-0132 (toll free) or 212-231-2902 (International callers) using reservation number 22024595.

A live audio webcast can be accessed online through the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at www.applied.com. To help ensure you do not miss any of the conference call, please dial-in or link to the call 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start. Replays of the call will be made available for two weeks via webcast or telephone by dialing 800-633-8625 or 402-977-9141 (International) using reservation number 22024595.

About Applied®

Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Our leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise. For more information, visit www.applied.com.

Contacts

Ryan D. Cieslak

Director – Investor Relations & Treasury

216-426-4887 / rcieslak@applied.com

Articoli correlati

Microsoft Exec Zia Mansoor Joins Unravel Data Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unravel Data, the first DataOps observability platform built to meet the needs of modern data teams,...
Continua a leggere

Walker Sands Acquires B2B Demand Generation Agency KoMarketing

Business Wire Business Wire -
The acquisition strengthens digital marketing capabilities for Walker Sands, a top integrated marketing firm for B2B technology companies BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walker...
Continua a leggere

Savvy Wealth Welcomes Brad Weber to its Founding Class of Advisors

Business Wire Business Wire -
On the heels of recent $11 million capital raise, Savvy recruits seasoned financial advisor Brad Weber NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CapitalRaise--Savvy Wealth...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Microsoft Exec Zia Mansoor Joins Unravel Data Board of Directors

Business Wire