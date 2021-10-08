Application Period Begins for $1.2 Million 2022 Edison Scholars Program

30 high school seniors to be awarded $40,000 to help them follow their STEM dreams

ROSEMEAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–High school seniors looking to create a more reliable, resilient and safer world through the study of science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) are invited to apply for Edison International’s $1.2 million Edison Scholars Program.

Each year, Edison International, the parent company of Southern California Edison, awards $40,000 scholarships, paid over four years, to 30 high school students who plan to major in designated STEM fields at a four-year accredited U.S. college or university. See the list of eligible STEM majors here.

“Students from all backgrounds need support and encouragement, especially when considering a career in STEM,” said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. “We need their ideas, solutions and passion to tackle the challenges facing the energy industry and decarbonizing our economy. The Edison Scholars Program will help students pursue their dreams and power a clean energy future that is just, affordable and equitable for everyone.”

Edison International has awarded an estimated $12.3 million in scholarships to 700 students through the Edison Scholars Program since its inception in 2006.

Edison International is accepting scholarship applications through Dec. 13. To apply and obtain additional eligibility information, visit: edisonscholars.com.

Applicants must live in SCE’s service area and plan to be a full-time undergraduate student majoring in a STEM field. Eligible students also must be a high school senior, have at least a cumulative 3.0 GPA and demonstrate financial need. Students from underserved communities and ethnic minorities are encouraged to apply. Dependents of Edison International and SCE employees and retirees are not eligible for the Edison Scholars Program.

Scholarship recipients will be announced next spring. They may also be eligible for summer internships at SCE after completing their second year of college.

“I was awarded the scholarship in 2014, and then my brother won seven years later,” said Diana Valenzuela currently an employee at SCE. “Winning the scholarship was life changing for me and my family, and it will be amazing to see the class of 2022 achieve their goals with help from Edison.”

Edison International’s support of charitable causes, including the Edison Scholars Program, is funded entirely by Edison International shareholders. SCE customers’ utility bill payments do not fund company donations.

