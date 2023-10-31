Apple unveils the new MacBook Pro featuring the M3 family of chips, making the world’s best pro laptop even better

14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 now starts at $1,599





CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apple® today announced a new MacBook Pro® lineup featuring the all-new family of M3 chips: M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. With a next-generation GPU architecture and a faster CPU, the M3 family brings even more performance and remarkable new capabilities to MacBook Pro. The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 is not only great for everyday tasks, but also delivers phenomenal sustained performance in pro apps and games. Perfect for aspiring creatives, students, and entrepreneurs, it now starts at $1,599. The 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro provides even greater performance and additional unified memory support, enabling more demanding workflows for users like coders, creatives, and researchers. The 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max delivers performance and capabilities that push the limits of computing. With a monster GPU and a powerful CPU, along with support for up to 128GB of unified memory, MacBook Pro with M3 Max enables extreme workflows and multitasking across pro apps for users like machine learning programmers, 3D artists, and video editors. M3 Pro and M3 Max models also now come in space black, a gorgeous dark aluminum finish.

All MacBook Pro models feature a brilliant Liquid Retina XDR® display with 20 percent brighter SDR content, a built-in 1080p camera, an immersive six-speaker sound system, and a wide array of connectivity options. With up to 22 hours of battery life,1 the lineup offers the ultimate in pro portability, delivering the same performance whether plugged in or on battery, so users can take their workflows anywhere. Customers can order the new MacBook Pro starting today, with availability beginning November 7.

“There is nothing quite like MacBook Pro. With the remarkable power-efficient performance of Apple silicon, up to 22 hours of battery life, a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, and advanced connectivity, MacBook Pro empowers users to do their life’s best work,” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. “With the next generation of M3 chips, we’re raising the bar yet again for what a pro laptop can do. We’re excited to bring MacBook Pro and its best-in-class capabilities to the broadest set of users yet, and for those upgrading from an Intel-based MacBook Pro, it’s a game-changing experience in every way.”

The M3 Family Arrives

The M3 family of chips continues Apple silicon’s tremendous pace of innovation. M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max are the first chips for a personal computer built using the industry-leading 3-nanometer technology. With a faster, more efficient next-generation GPU, these chips deliver the biggest leap forward in graphics architecture ever for Apple silicon. Featuring a breakthrough technology called Dynamic Caching, the GPU allocates the use of local memory in hardware in real time so only the exact amount of memory needed is used for each task. This dramatically increases GPU utilization and performance for the most demanding pro apps and games.

The GPU also brings new rendering features to Apple silicon, including hardware-accelerated mesh shading for greater capability and efficiency with geometry processing, enabling more visually complex scenes. And hardware-accelerated ray tracing comes to the Mac® for the first time, enabling games to render more accurate shadows and reflections to create more realistic environments.

14-inch MacBook Pro with M3

For users pursuing their passions — from students and business owners to aspiring musicians and video editors — MacBook Pro with M3 is the ideal laptop. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 is up to 60 percent faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1, and with its advanced thermal system, it unleashes the full potential of M3 for sustained performance.2 Starting at $1,599, it delivers more performance and capabilities than ever at a great value.

With MacBook Pro with M3:

Render performance in Final Cut Pro® is up to 7.4x faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Core i7,3 and up to 60 percent faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1.2

Code compilation in Xcode® is up to 3.7x faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Core i7,3 and up to 40 percent faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1.2

Spreadsheet performance in Microsoft Excel is up to 3.5x faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Core i7,3 and up to 40 percent faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1.2

14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro

For users with more demanding workflows like coders, creatives, and researchers, MacBook Pro with M3 Pro provides even greater performance, supports more unified memory, and is now up to 40 percent faster than the 16-inch model with M1 Pro.4

With MacBook Pro with M3 Pro:

Filter and function performance in Adobe Photoshop is up to 3x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro,5 and up to 40 percent faster than the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro.4

Basecalling for DNA sequencing in Oxford Nanopore MinKNOW is up to 20x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro,5 and up to 36 percent faster than the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro.4

Text-based editing in Adobe Premiere Pro is up to 1.7x faster than the 16-inch Intel-based MacBook Pro,5 and up to 30 percent faster than the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro.4

14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max

MacBook Pro with M3 Max provides performance and capabilities for those with extreme workflows like machine learning programmers, 3D artists, and video editors. It is up to 2.5x faster than the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max,6 and up to 11x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro model.5 It also supports up to 128GB of unified memory, enabling creators to easily work on large and complex projects spanning multiple pro apps and plugins, or compose huge film scores where entire orchestral libraries are instantly available from memory.

With MacBook Pro with M3 Max:

Simulation of dynamical systems in MathWorks MATLAB is up to 5.5x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro,5 and up to 2x faster than the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max.6

Render performance in Maxon Redshift is up to 5.3x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro,5 and up to 2.5x faster than the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max.6

Noise reduction in Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve Studio is up to 2.7x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro,5 and up to 65 percent faster than the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max.6

Now Available in Space Black

MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro and M3 Max are available in space black, a stunning new color that’s unmistakably pro. The finish features a breakthrough chemistry that forms an anodization seal to greatly reduce fingerprints. M3 Pro and M3 Max models are also available in silver, and the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 is available in silver and space gray.

A Game Changer for Upgraders

The new MacBook Pro is a big upgrade for any user, especially those who have not upgraded from an Intel-based Mac. The M3 Max model is up to 11x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro model.5 With the power efficiency of Apple silicon, for the vast majority of workloads, users will never hear the fans. Battery life also soars with up to 11 additional hours compared to the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro model,5 and unlike many PC laptops, MacBook Pro delivers the same incredible performance whether plugged in or on battery. The Liquid Retina XDR display is the world’s best laptop display, with an exceptional 1000 nits sustained and 1600 nits of peak brightness for HDR content, impressive contrast ratio, vivid colors, and an outstanding viewing angle. SDR content is now displayed at up to 600 nits, which is 20 percent brighter than before.

macOS Sonoma

macOS® Sonoma brings a rich set of features to the Mac for work and play. Users can now place widgets right on the desktop, interact with them with just a click, and access the extensive ecosystem of iPhone® widgets on their Mac through the magic of Continuity. Video conferencing is even more engaging with features to help users present remotely, including Presenter Overlay, which places the presenter on top of the content being shared; and Reactions, which enable fun gesture-triggered video effects in cinematic quality. In Safari®, Profiles keeps browsing separate between multiple topics or projects, and web apps provide faster access to favorite sites. And a collection of stunning new screen savers features slow-motion videos of locations around the world.

macOS Sonoma also takes full advantage of the capabilities of Apple silicon, offering powerful new features for pros. The new high performance mode in Screen Sharing enables extremely responsive remote access to another Mac so pros can securely work on their highest-quality content from anywhere. Game Mode prioritizes graphics tasks to deliver consistently high frame rates and drastically reduce latency with wireless accessories for even more immersive gameplay with titles like Baldur’s Gate 3, Lies of P, and DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT.

Better for the Environment

MacBook Pro is built to last. The enclosure is created from a custom alloy that uses 100 percent recycled aluminum and is incredibly durable. MacBook Pro also uses 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, and 100 percent recycled tin soldering and gold plating in multiple printed circuit boards. MacBook Pro is also free of numerous harmful substances such as beryllium, brominated flame retardants, and mercury, and 100 percent of the wood fiber in the packaging is recycled or comes from responsibly managed forests.

Today, Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations, and by 2030, plans to be carbon neutral across the entire manufacturing supply chain and all product life cycles. This means that every Apple device sold, from component manufacturing, assembly, transport, customer use, all the way to recycling and material recovery, will be carbon neutral.

Pricing and Availability

Customers can order the new MacBook Pro starting today, Monday, October 30, on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store® app in 27 countries and regions, including the U.S. It will begin arriving to customers, and will be in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, starting Tuesday, November 7.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 starts at $1,599 (U.S.) and $1,499 (U.S.) for education; the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro starts at $1,999 (U.S.) and $1,849 (U.S.) for education; and the 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,499 (U.S.) and $2,299 (U.S.) for education.

Additional technical specifications, configure-to-order options, and accessories are available at apple.com/mac.

With Apple Trade In®, customers can trade in their current computer and get credit toward a new Mac. Customers can visit apple.com/shop/trade-in to see what their device is worth.

Every customer who buys a Mac from Apple can enjoy a free Online Personal Session with an Apple Specialist, get their product set up in select stores — including help with data transfer — and receive guidance on how to make their new Mac work the way they want.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple’s five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

