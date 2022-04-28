Apple Reports Second Quarter Results

Revenue up 9 percent to new March quarter record

Services revenue reaches new all-time high

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apple® today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended March 26, 2022. The Company posted a March quarter revenue record of $97.3 billion, up 9 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.52.

“This quarter’s record results are a testament to Apple’s relentless focus on innovation and our ability to create the best products and services in the world,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We are delighted to see the strong customer response to our new products, as well as the progress we’re making to become carbon neutral across our supply chain and our products by 2030. We are committed, as ever, to being a force for good in the world — both in what we create and what we leave behind.”

“We are very pleased with our record business results for the March quarter, as we set an all-time revenue record for Services and March quarter revenue records for iPhone, Mac, and Wearables, Home and Accessories. Continued strong customer demand for our products helped us achieve an all-time high for our installed base of active devices,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “Our strong operating performance generated over $28 billion in operating cash flow, and allowed us to return nearly $27 billion to our shareholders during the quarter.”

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share of the Company’s common stock, an increase of 5 percent. The dividend is payable on May 12, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 9, 2022. The board of directors has also authorized an increase of $90 billion to the existing share repurchase program.

Apple will provide live streaming of its Q2 2022 financial results conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT on April 28, 2022 at apple.com/investor/earnings-call. This webcast will be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 26,

2022 March 27,

2021 March 26,

2022 March 27,

2021 Net sales: Products $ 77,457 $ 72,683 $ 181,886 $ 168,361 Services 19,821 16,901 39,337 32,662 Total net sales (1) 97,278 89,584 221,223 201,023 Cost of sales: Products 49,290 46,447 113,599 108,577 Services 5,429 5,058 10,822 10,039 Total cost of sales 54,719 51,505 124,421 118,616 Gross margin 42,559 38,079 96,802 82,407 Operating expenses: Research and development 6,387 5,262 12,693 10,425 Selling, general and administrative 6,193 5,314 12,642 10,945 Total operating expenses 12,580 10,576 25,335 21,370 Operating income 29,979 27,503 71,467 61,037 Other income/(expense), net 160 508 (87 ) 553 Income before provision for income taxes 30,139 28,011 71,380 61,590 Provision for income taxes 5,129 4,381 11,740 9,205 Net income $ 25,010 $ 23,630 $ 59,640 $ 52,385 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.54 $ 1.41 $ 3.65 $ 3.11 Diluted $ 1.52 $ 1.40 $ 3.62 $ 3.08 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 16,278,802 16,753,476 16,335,263 16,844,298 Diluted 16,403,316 16,929,157 16,461,304 17,021,423 (1) Net sales by reportable segment: Americas $ 40,882 $ 34,306 $ 92,378 $ 80,616 Europe 23,287 22,264 53,036 49,570 Greater China 18,343 17,728 44,126 39,041 Japan 7,724 7,742 14,831 16,027 Rest of Asia Pacific 7,042 7,544 16,852 15,769 Total net sales $ 97,278 $ 89,584 $ 221,223 $ 201,023 (1) Net sales by category: iPhone $ 50,570 $ 47,938 $ 122,198 $ 113,535 Mac 10,435 9,102 21,287 17,777 iPad 7,646 7,807 14,894 16,242 Wearables, Home and Accessories 8,806 7,836 23,507 20,807 Services 19,821 16,901 39,337 32,662 Total net sales $ 97,278 $ 89,584 $ 221,223 $ 201,023

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and par value) March 26,

2022 September 25,



2021 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,098 $ 34,940 Marketable securities 23,413 27,699 Accounts receivable, net 20,815 26,278 Inventories 5,460 6,580 Vendor non-trade receivables 24,585 25,228 Other current assets 15,809 14,111 Total current assets 118,180 134,836 Non-current assets: Marketable securities 141,219 127,877 Property, plant and equipment, net 39,304 39,440 Other non-current assets 51,959 48,849 Total non-current assets 232,482 216,166 Total assets $ 350,662 $ 351,002 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 52,682 $ 54,763 Other current liabilities 50,248 47,493 Deferred revenue 7,920 7,612 Commercial paper 6,999 6,000 Term debt 9,659 9,613 Total current liabilities 127,508 125,481 Non-current liabilities: Term debt 103,323 109,106 Other non-current liabilities 52,432 53,325 Total non-current liabilities 155,755 162,431 Total liabilities 283,263 287,912 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.00001 par value: 50,400,000 shares authorized; 16,207,568 and 16,426,786 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 61,181 57,365 Retained earnings 12,712 5,562 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (6,494 ) 163 Total shareholders’ equity 67,399 63,090 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 350,662 $ 351,002

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In millions) Six Months Ended March 26,

2022 March 27,

2021 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning balances $ 35,929 $ 39,789 Operating activities: Net income 59,640 52,385 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash generated by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,434 5,463 Share-based compensation expense 4,517 4,001 Deferred income tax expense/(benefit) 1,088 (207 ) Other (20 ) (474 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 5,542 (2,347 ) Inventories 1,065 (1,226 ) Vendor non-trade receivables 643 6,792 Other current and non-current assets (3,542 ) (4,333 ) Accounts payable (1,750 ) (1,997 ) Deferred revenue 627 1,642 Other current and non-current liabilities 1,888 3,045 Cash generated by operating activities 75,132 62,744 Investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (61,987 ) (74,424 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 18,000 39,605 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 24,668 21,645 Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment (5,317 ) (5,769 ) Payments made in connection with business acquisitions, net (167 ) (9 ) Other (568 ) — Cash used in investing activities (25,371 ) (18,952 ) Financing activities: Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (3,218 ) (3,160 ) Payments for dividends and dividend equivalents (7,327 ) (7,060 ) Repurchases of common stock (43,109 ) (43,323 ) Proceeds from issuance of term debt, net — 13,923 Repayments of term debt (3,750 ) (4,500 ) Proceeds from commercial paper, net 999 22 Other (105 ) 523 Cash used in financing activities (56,510 ) (43,575 ) Increase/(Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,749 ) 217 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending balances $ 29,180 $ 40,006 Supplemental cash flow disclosure: Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 9,301 $ 10,276 Cash paid for interest $ 1,406 $ 1,327

