Apple Reports First Quarter Results

Revenue up 11 percent to new all-time record

iPhone, Mac, Wearables, and Services revenue reach new all-time highs

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apple® today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended December 25, 2021. The Company posted an all-time revenue record of $123.9 billion, up 11 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.10.

“ This quarter’s record results were made possible by our most innovative lineup of products and services ever,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “ We are gratified to see the response from customers around the world at a time when staying connected has never been more important. We are doing all we can to help build a better world — making progress toward our goal of becoming carbon neutral across our supply chain and products by 2030, and pushing forward with our work in education and racial equity and justice.”

“ The very strong customer response to our recent launch of new products and services drove double-digit growth in revenue and earnings, and helped set an all-time high for our installed base of active devices,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “ These record operating results allowed us to return nearly $27 billion to our shareholders during the quarter, as we maintain our target of reaching a net cash neutral position over time.”

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on February 10, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2022.

Apple will provide live streaming of its Q1 2022 financial results conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT on January 27, 2022 at apple.com/investor/earnings-call. This webcast will also be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about the Company’s plans for return of capital, the payment of its quarterly dividend, and its investment plans and environmental initiatives. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price; the effect of global and regional economic conditions on the Company’s business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the effect that shifts in the mix of products and services and in the geographic, currency, or channel mix, component cost increases, increases in the cost of developing, acquiring, and delivering content for the Company’s services, price competition, or the introduction of new products or services, including new products or services with higher cost structures, could have on the Company’s gross margin; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company’s products, including cellular network carriers and other resellers; the risk of write-downs on the value of inventory and other assets and purchase commitment cancellation risk; the continued availability on acceptable terms, or at all, of certain components, services, and new technologies essential to the Company’s business, including components and technologies that may only be available from single or limited sources; the dependency of the Company on manufacturing and logistics services provided by third parties, many of which are located outside of the US and which may affect the quality, quantity, or cost of products manufactured or services rendered to the Company; the effect of product and services design and manufacturing defects on the Company’s financial performance and reputation; failure to obtain or create digital content that appeals to the Company’s customers, or to make such content available on commercially reasonable terms; the dependency of the Company on third-party intellectual property, which may not be available to the Company on commercially reasonable terms or at all; the dependency of the Company on support from third-party software developers to develop and maintain software applications and services for the Company’s products; the impact of unfavorable legal proceedings or government investigations; the impact of complex and changing laws and regulations worldwide, which expose the Company to potential liabilities, increased costs, and other adverse effects on the Company’s business; the intense media, political, and regulatory scrutiny, which exposes the Company to increasing regulation, government investigations, legal actions, and penalties; the ability of the Company to manage risks associated with the Company’s retail stores; the ability of the Company to manage risks associated with the Company’s investments in new business strategies and acquisitions; the impact on the Company’s business and reputation from information technology system failures, network disruptions, or losses or unauthorized access to, or release of, confidential information; the ability of the Company to comply with laws and regulations regarding data protection; the continued service and availability of highly skilled employees, including key personnel; political events, trade and other international disputes, war, terrorism, natural disasters, public health issues, industrial accidents, and other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, the Company’s products; financial risks, including risks relating to currency fluctuations, credit risks, and fluctuations in the market value of the Company’s investment portfolio; and changes in tax rates, the adoption of new US or international tax legislation, and exposure to additional tax liabilities. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s business and financial results is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” and “ Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 Net sales: Products $ 104,429 $ 95,678 Services 19,516 15,761 Total net sales (1) 123,945 111,439 Cost of sales: Products 64,309 62,130 Services 5,393 4,981 Total cost of sales 69,702 67,111 Gross margin 54,243 44,328 Operating expenses: Research and development 6,306 5,163 Selling, general and administrative 6,449 5,631 Total operating expenses 12,755 10,794 Operating income 41,488 33,534 Other income/(expense), net (247) 45 Income before provision for income taxes 41,241 33,579 Provision for income taxes 6,611 4,824 Net income $ 34,630 $ 28,755 Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.11 $ 1.70 Diluted $ 2.10 $ 1.68 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 16,391,724 16,935,119 Diluted 16,519,291 17,113,688 (1) Net sales by reportable segment: Americas $ 51,496 $ 46,310 Europe 29,749 27,306 Greater China 25,783 21,313 Japan 7,107 8,285 Rest of Asia Pacific 9,810 8,225 Total net sales $ 123,945 $ 111,439 (1) Net sales by category: iPhone $ 71,628 $ 65,597 Mac 10,852 8,675 iPad 7,248 8,435 Wearables, Home and Accessories 14,701 12,971 Services 19,516 15,761 Total net sales $ 123,945 $ 111,439

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and par value) December 25,

2021 September 25,

2021 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,119 $ 34,940 Marketable securities 26,794 27,699 Accounts receivable, net 30,213 26,278 Inventories 5,876 6,580 Vendor non-trade receivables 35,040 25,228 Other current assets 18,112 14,111 Total current assets 153,154 134,836 Non-current assets: Marketable securities 138,683 127,877 Property, plant and equipment, net 39,245 39,440 Other non-current assets 50,109 48,849 Total non-current assets 228,037 216,166 Total assets $ 381,191 $ 351,002 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 74,362 $ 54,763 Other current liabilities 49,167 47,493 Deferred revenue 7,876 7,612 Commercial paper 5,000 6,000 Term debt 11,169 9,613 Total current liabilities 147,574 125,481 Non-current liabilities: Term debt 106,629 109,106 Other non-current liabilities 55,056 53,325 Total non-current liabilities 161,685 162,431 Total liabilities 309,259 287,912 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.00001 par value: 50,400,000 shares authorized; 16,340,851 and 16,426,786 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 58,424 57,365 Retained earnings 14,435 5,562 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (927) 163 Total shareholders’ equity 71,932 63,090 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 381,191 $ 351,002

Apple Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning balances $ 35,929 $ 39,789 Operating activities: Net income 34,630 28,755 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash generated by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,697 2,666 Share-based compensation expense 2,265 2,020 Deferred income tax expense/(benefit) 682 (58) Other 167 25 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (3,934) (10,945) Inventories 681 (950) Vendor non-trade receivables (9,812) (10,194) Other current and non-current assets (4,921) (3,526) Accounts payable 19,813 21,670 Deferred revenue 462 1,341 Other current and non-current liabilities 4,236 7,959 Cash generated by operating activities 46,966 38,763 Investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (34,913) (39,800) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 11,309 25,177 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 10,675 9,344 Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment (2,803) (3,500) Other (374) 195 Cash used in investing activities (16,106) (8,584) Financing activities: Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (2,888) (2,861) Payments for dividends and dividend equivalents (3,732) (3,613) Repurchases of common stock (20,478) (24,775) Repayments of term debt — (1,000) Proceeds from/(Repayments of) commercial paper, net (1,000) 22 Other (61) (22) Cash used in financing activities (28,159) (32,249) Increase/(Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,701 (2,070) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending balances $ 38,630 $ 37,719 Supplemental cash flow disclosure: Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 5,235 $ 1,787 Cash paid for interest $ 531 $ 619

