Apple and MediaTek Capture Top Unit Share Spots in Tablet Apps Processors in Q2 2021, Finds Strategy Analytics

Tablet AP Revenue Jumps 16 Percent Despite Shipment Weakness

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to Strategy Analytics, the tablet applications processor (AP) market grew 17 percent to $737 million in Q2 2021.





Strategy Analytics’ Handset Component Technologies (HCT) research report, “Tablet Apps Processor Market Share Tracker Q2 2021: Apple Takes 58 Percent Revenue Share” estimates that Apple, Intel, Qualcomm, MediaTek and Samsung LSI captured the top-five tablet applications processor (AP) revenue share slots in Q2 2021.

Apple led the tablet AP market with a 58 percent revenue share in Q2 2021, followed by Intel with 14 percent and Qualcomm with 10 percent.

Sravan Kundojjala, author of the report and Associate Director of Handset Component Technologies service at Strategy Analytics, commented, “After registering five straight quarters of shipment growth, the tablet AP market declined 8 percent year-on-year in unit terms Q2 2021. However, compared to Q2 2019, the tablet AP market saw a 23 percent shipment growth. Despite shipment weakness, tablet AP revenues continue to hold up well, driven by robust average selling prices.”

Mr. Kundojjala, continued, “MediaTek saw its tablet AP shipments grow 19 percent in Q2 2021, driven by increased traction for its Helio P chips. Strategy Analytics estimates that MediaTek is on track to ship its highest ever annual tablet AP shipments in 2021. The x86 vendor Intel, on the other hand, grew its tablet AP shipments 22 percent in Q2 2021, thanks to Windows-based tablets. The mobile computing market will see significant activity in 2022 with AMD, Apple, Google, Intel, MediaTek, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Qualcomm and Samsung LSI all ramping up their computing efforts.”

