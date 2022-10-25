Appian Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem to Enhance Digital Experience

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Guidewire—CONNECTIONS CONFERENCE — Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced that Appian has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a new Solution partner at the Select level. Appian joins the program as an experience development partner; the Appian Low-Code Process Automation Platform integrates directly to Guidewire Cloud APIs and the Jutro Digital Platform.

“Appian is pleased to join Guidewire’s PartnerConnect ecosystem as a Solution partner focused on experience development,” said Michael Beckley, founder and chief technology officer, Appian. “The speed and flexibility of Appian is a perfect complement to Guidewire’s cloud-first strategy. Working together, the Appian and Guidewire teams create new digital experiences and new process automation value for insurers that integrate directly with the Guidewire Platform.”

Appian empowers insurers to accelerate their business by discovering, designing, and automating complex insurance processes across systems and teams to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction. The Appian Ready for Guidewire integration will accelerate cloud transformation and improved automation capabilities. The initial integration with InsuranceSuite will focus on commercial lines and providing a unified desktop for commercial lines underwriters.

“We are excited to welcome Appian as a new PartnerConnect Solution partner and combine the power of Guidewire Cloud with the speed and agility of the Appian Low-Code Process Automation Platform,” said Eugene Lee, senior vice president and general manager, InsuranceSuite, Guidewire. “Working with Appian and Guidewire, insurers will be able to rapidly create and manage compelling cloud-based digital experiences for an ever-changing market and business landscape.”

About Appian

Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers’ businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade and trusted by industry leaders. With Appian, insurers can accelerate their digital modernization to quickly deliver the intelligent, connected insurance experience today’s customers demand. For more information, visit appian.com/insurance.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire’s solution ecosystem is the largest in the P&C industry, with over 160 solution partners providing over 170 integrations in the Guidewire Marketplace. Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

