AppHub Acquires REVIEWS.io to Enhance its Best-in-Class Software Solution for Ecommerce Merchants

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AppHub, an ecommerce enablement platform, today announced it acquired REVIEWS.io. Founded in 2012 by Callum McKeefery and Nicole Albano, REVIEWS.io helps businesses enhance the power of their customers’ voices to increase sales and build brand trust using its review, loyalty, survey and user-generated content (UGC) solution. Fueled by a $60 million growth investment from Silversmith Capital Partners, the deal marks AppHub’s eighth and largest acquisition to date. As part of the acquisition, McKeefery will join the AppHub Board.

REVIEWS.io was founded as a platform for collecting and publishing genuine reviews to build trust among consumers and merchants. REVIEWS.io has since evolved to leverage first-party data to help positively influence purchase behavior. The business has 8,000 customers, including some of the most well known brands in ecommerce, such as Vuori, Pura Vida and Boxraw. Despite REVIEWS.io’s market leading position, AppHub believes there are significant opportunities to accelerate its growth by leveraging AppHub’s broad customer base, multi-product offering, and value-add services.

“The product suite offered by REVIEWS.io fully supports the AppHub mission to build software that enables ecommerce success,” said Arjun Batra, co-founder and co-CEO of AppHub. “Our combined platform addresses a range of pain points for ecommerce businesses, including marketing, conversion, logistics, and now reviews, making it well positioned to serve both SMB and enterprise customers.”

“Ecommerce has become incredibly crowded, forcing brands to compete more aggressively than ever for customer attention,” said McKeefery. “When we started REVIEWS.io 10 years ago, we wanted to create a product that would allow brands to build trust with their customers by enabling direct, useful feedback. AppHub is a great partner for us because of their broad ecommerce expertise and customer footprint, which will enable us to further accelerate growth.”

“In addition to adding a great product, the acquisition of REVIEWS.io is transformational for us because it doubles our headcount to ~100 employees and expands our footprint to better serve our growing global customer base,” said Kris Eng, co-founder and co-CEO of AppHub.

About AppHub

Based in New York City and San Francisco, AppHub is a software platform for ecommerce merchants that brings together best-in-class software applications to drive merchant growth. AppHub’s product suite consists of more than 20 point solutions used by over 100,000 merchants on platforms such as Shopify, Magento, and WooCommerce. AppHub’s mission is to create software that advances the future of commerce. For more information, please visit www.apphub.com.

About REVIEWS.io

Based in Leicester in the United Kingdom, REVIEWS.io is a leading online review platform. The solution is used daily by over 8,000 leading ecommerce companies. REVIEWS.io has offices in Leicester, Berlin, Sydney & Irvine. For more information, please visit www.reviews.io.

