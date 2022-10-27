Appgate Expands MSP Program by Extending Zero Trust Network Access Partnership With Kite in the UK and Ireland

Kite is first distributor to join Appgate’s growing global MSP community

MIAMI & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ZeroTrust—Appgate (OTC:APGT), the secure access company, today announced Kite as the first distributor to join its rapidly growing, global Managed Service Provider (MSP) program. The agreement extends Appgate’s relationship with Kite, which in 2021 signed on as the UK and Ireland distribution partner for Appgate SDP, an industry-leading Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution.

Under the expanded agreement, Kite will offer the proven security and operational benefits of Appgate SDP to MSPs in the UKI region seeking to add scalable, seamless ZTNA to their portfolios to ensure secure connections across the legacy, cloud, IoT and hybrid IT environments of their customers.

“It is extremely fulfilling to extend our relationship with Kite, a valued channel partner in every sense of the word for well over a year now,” said Fiona Doak, Director of Channel Sales EMEA, Appgate. “As one of the region’s leading value-added distributors, Kite’s dominance in the market makes them a powerful player to help us expand distribution of Appgate SDP and Zero Trust to the UKI MSP market.”

Appgate SDP’s programmable and adaptable Zero Trust architecture cloaks infrastructure; evaluates each users’ identity, device and contextual risk as criteria for secure access; monitors and modifies access automatically based on context and risk changes; and enforces the principle of least privilege by only granting access to microsegmented resources.

“Appgate SDP gives MSP’s a powerful Zero Trust Network Access as-a-service solution,” said Kip Tumber, Director at Kite. “Distributed workforces mean larger attack surfaces, so ZTNA should be a key part of any MSP’s arsenal when advising their customers. In partnership with Appgate, we have designed a number of sales tools, opportunity nurturing campaigns and access to pre- and post-sales technical services to help our MSPs realise the massive opportunity within their customer base.”

Appgate’s Managed Service Provider program creates a path to greater profitability for MSPs by empowering them to help their customers improve network access security and reduce operational complexity. The program offers comprehensive technical training, robust enablement and 24/7 dedicated technical support. It also features pay-as-you-go pricing that allows partners to easily and readily adapt to changing business needs without overcommitting their budgets.

“Members of the global MSP community have told us that they need a comprehensive ZTNA solution they can easily add into their offerings that addresses succinctly and securely their customers’ needs,” said Marc Inderhees, Senior Director, MSP Channel Sales, Appgate. “Our MSP program provides them that comfort and knowledge, along with an easy to engage, go-to-market model that enables them to scale and grow their business.”

For more information, visit www.appgate.com/partners/msp-program.

About Appgate

Appgate is the secure access company. We empower how people work and connect by providing solutions purpose-built on Zero Trust security principles. This people-defined security approach enables fast, simple and secure connections from any device and location to workloads across any IT infrastructure in cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments. Appgate helps organizations and government agencies worldwide start where they are, accelerate their Zero Trust journey and plan for their future. Learn more at appgate.com.

About Kite

Kite is a UK-focused, value-added distributor that specialises in bringing innovative and disruptive technologies to the UK channel. Kite’s management has over 50 years of accumulated channel experience, including launching and building markets for some of the most readily recognisable security and networking brands around today. Kite firmly believes that the generation of incremental revenue is a goal more easily accomplished with distribution and the vendor both working in tandem with the partner. For that reason, Kite leverages its know-how and complementary services to assist in the creation and closure of pipeline opportunity. Learn more at https://kitedistribution.co.uk/

