Appgate Appoints Leo Taddeo as Chief Information Security Officer, President of Appgate Federal Division

Former FBI official tapped to provide strategic direction for secure access company, oversee federal directives

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$APGT #SDP—Appgate (OTC: APGT), the secure access company, today announced the appointment of Leo Taddeo as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and President of Appgate Federal Division. As CISO, Taddeo will direct Appgate’s global security operations, crisis management and business continuity processes. Additionally, he will oversee Appgate’s federal government business, collaborating with the sales and technical leadership teams to define and deliver new Zero Trust solutions to meet the needs and desired outcomes of the company’s public sector customers. He will report directly to Appgate CEO Barry Field.

“The White House’s mandate that federal organizations fortify their cyber defense by moving to a Zero Trust architecture represents a seminal moment in U.S. cybersecurity. I’m excited by the tremendous opportunity this holds for Appgate, a recognized leader that has long advocated this modern approach to security, whether for the public or private sector,” said Leo Taddeo, CISO, Appgate, and President, Appgate Federal.

“Few know the security needs of government agencies and their employees better than Leo. His hands-on experience, leadership skills and deep understanding of the federal arena are unparalleled. We could not be more pleased to welcome him to the Appgate team as we continue to expand our portfolio of Zero Trust security solutions to meet our customers’ toughest challenges,” said Barry Field, CEO, Appgate.

Most recently, Taddeo was the CISO of Cyxtera, from which Appgate spun off in 2020, where he also held the position of President, Cyxtera Federal Group. He is the former Special Agent in Charge of the Special Operations/Cyber Division of the FBI’s New York Office. In this role, he directed over 400 special agents and professional support personnel conducting cyber investigations, surveillance operations, information technology support and crisis management. Previous responsibilities focused on FBI international operations, including service as a Section Chief in the International Operations Division, where he managed operations in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

He received a B.S. in Applied Physics in 1987 from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. After completing his studies, Taddeo served as a tank officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, and in 1991, he was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star Medal for valor for his service in the Gulf War. Following his service, Taddeo earned a J.D. from St. John’s University. Upon graduation, he joined the law firm of Mound, Cotton & Wollan in New York, where he practiced in the field of civil litigation until entering duty with the FBI. Taddeo is a graduate of the CISO Executive Program at Carnegie Mellon University. He maintains the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and GIAC Certified Incident Handler certifications.

About Appgate

Appgate is the secure access company. We empower how people work and connect by providing solutions purpose-built on Zero Trust security principles. This people-defined security approach enables fast, simple and secure connections from any device and location to workloads across any IT infrastructure in cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments. Appgate helps organizations and government agencies worldwide start where they are, accelerate their Zero Trust journey and plan for their future. Learn more at appgate.com.

Contacts

Blair Moreland



ZAG Communications



pr@appgate.com