Appfire Surpasses $100 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue as Customers Accelerate Digital Transformation

Leader in the Atlassian Ecosystem Looks Ahead to Further Expansion and Acceleration After Crossing Major Growth Milestone

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Appfire, a leading provider of software that helps teams solve modern challenges with digital solutions, today announced it surpassed $100 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), a key milestone following several years of strong growth and profitability. This milestone comes on the heels of investments from TA Associates and Silversmith Capital Partners.

Since launching in 2005 as one of the original Atlassian ecosystem partners, Appfire’s purpose has been driving productivity and efficiency for developers and teams. As a product-led organization, Appfire focuses its attention on the needs of its more than 30,000 customers, including 55% of Fortune 500 companies, to identify gaps in the marketplace and build solutions that people need to do their best work. Appfire’s software spans eight categories and reaches customers through the Atlassian Marketplace and an ecosystem of more than 650 value-added resellers.

“At Appfire, our mission is to help teams work the way they want, only better. Our core values are the flywheel that allows us to acutely focus on customer feedback and innovation to accelerate the adoption of digitally transformative products for our customers,” said Randall Ward, co-founder and CEO of Appfire. “We are noticing a fundamental shift in the way businesses operate as more of our customers move from an on-premise model toward subscription-based data center and cloud environments. This trend will only accelerate in the coming years as customers search for scale and added flexibility.”

Appfire has continued to invest in its core product categories, including workflow automation and business intelligence, while adding new solution offerings and an increased focus on migration capabilities to support the industry shift toward cloud.

Fueling Appfire’s commitment to customer success is its nearly 500 employees in more than 20 countries working tirelessly to identify existing and emerging customer challenges in order to innovate and develop new solutions. Looking to the future, Appfire will continue helping its customers migrate to data center and cloud-based models to further the scalability and efficiency of businesses everywhere.

About Appfire

Appfire is a global authority in the Atlassian ecosystem. Appfire’s popular solutions help teams with Workflow Automation, Product Portfolio Management, IT Service Management, Business Intelligence and Reporting, Administrative Tools, Agile, Developer Tools, and Publishing. The company has the largest portfolio of apps on the Atlassian Marketplace with 200,000 active installations worldwide. Learn more at www.appfire.com.

Contacts

Lucy Woolson



AppfirePR@walkersands.com

+1 608-320-8040