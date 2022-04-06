Home Business Wire Appfire Receives Atlassian Partner of the Year 2021 Award for Agile at...
Appfire Receives Atlassian Partner of the Year 2021 Award for Agile at Scale App

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atlassian announced today that Appfire has received Atlassian Partner of the Year 2021 Award for Agile at Scale App for their outstanding contribution and achievements during the calendar year 2021.

This includes exceptional efforts in developing new business, thought leadership, and products and services that complement Atlassian. Appfire was one of 26 global partner recipients honored in the annual Atlassian Partner of the Year program for our continuous efforts and exceptional customer work.

“Atlassian would like to congratulate this year’s Partner of the Year award recipients,” said Allyce Mardesich, Atlassian’s Head of Marketplace Partnerships. “Our partners go above and beyond for our customers and play an instrumental role in our customers’ success. We are excited to spotlight some of our top partners who provide cutting edge app solutions and services to our customers.”

About Appfire

Appfire is a global authority in the Atlassian ecosystem. Appfire’s popular solutions help teams with Workflow Automation, Product Portfolio Management, IT Service Management, Document Management, Business Intelligence and Reporting, Administrative Tools, Agile, Developer Tools, and Publishing. The company has the largest portfolio of apps on the Atlassian Marketplace with 225,000 active installations worldwide. Learn more at www.appfire.com.

