AppFactor raises $4M seed to deliver an agentic orchestration platform for enterprise software maintenance

Funding led by Tensor Ventures and including Begin Capital and Adara Ventures will accelerate AppFactor’s AI platform that discovers, regenerates, and deploys enterprise applications while freeing engineers to innovate

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppFactor, the agentic orchestration platform that delivers autonomous maintenance for enterprise software, announced a $4 million seed round led by Tensor Ventures, with participation from Begin Capital, Adara Ventures and Narwhal Investments. The funding will accelerate go-to-market efforts and expand the platform’s capabilities, including autonomous refactoring that transforms legacy software into self-maintaining, secure, cloud-ready assets.

“Enterprises have brilliant engineers spending the majority of their time maintaining the past instead of inventing what’s next. AppFactor changes that by turning software upkeep into an autonomous, closed-loop process,” said Keith Neilson, CEO of AppFactor. “With the AppFactor Agentic Orchestration Platform handling maintenance, teams move much faster on the initiatives that grow the business.”

AppFactor frees developers from the maintenance treadmill that consumes so much of their time. The complex but mundane work of bug fixes, vulnerability patches, dependency updates, and code smell remediation that eats engineering time can now be repurposed to designing new features that drive business results.

A New Approach for Self-Healing Software

While the industry races to embed AI assistants into code editors, AppFactor has a fundamentally different vision: software that maintains itself and evolves without a developer ever opening an IDE. The platform operates as an orchestration layer of specialized AI agents that handle everything from routine bug fixes to full-scale code migrations and rewrites. This approach is more than just a coding assistant, it works as a complete, hands-off engineering team.

The platform includes its own dynamic discovery system that scans where software is actually running, identifying vulnerabilities, code smells, and infrastructure misconfigurations in real-time. It pairs this with custom build agents and deployment tooling designed for cloud-native environments, allowing unique zero-drift, maintainable deployments, the first end-to-end native agentic system of its kind.

AppFactor delivers real differentiation from coding assistants by providing extensive context to the AI agents. This includes the full topology of workloads, multiple repositories, the dependencies between them, the underlying infrastructure, and the architectural interdependencies that connect everything in an application. For organizations running complex distributed systems, this kind of holistic awareness is critical for any meaningful autonomous action.

Every agentic task generates human-readable success criteria tied to specific objectives, so teams can see exactly what the system is trying to accomplish and verify that it has been done correctly.

Vulnerability remediations are a great example of how this works in practice. The platform reads both code and the underlying infrastructure it's running on. When a library crosses a CVSS threshold or a known CVE is found across the environment, the system locates the issue, proposes a fix, generates and runs system level tests, verifies performance, and rolls the change to production with progressive delivery.

Another key differentiator is autonomous code regeneration in Rust. Rust provides built-in memory safety without relying on garbage collection, unlike Java, while delivering performance comparable to C++. As a result, Rust has become a preferred language for modern infrastructure and systems programming.

For organizations running legacy software such as COBOL, modern compute-heavy workloads or paying steep cloud bills, the economics of moving to Rust are compelling. Rust rewrites can deliver significant cost reductions through improved performance and lower resource consumption, while simultaneously hardening security posture. The catch has always been that Rust’s learning curve is steep and migration projects are notoriously time-consuming.

AppFactor’s agentic, self-maintaining solution changes that calculus, offering a path to Rust with full integration test generation that doesn’t require hiring a team of specialists or putting other projects on hold for months.

“We have been in the advanced software field for two decades, but we have never seen a company that could monitor, modernize, and then deploy updates to functioning applications without impacting the end users. This is a real game changer in the field of Software 3.0,” said Ondřej Lipold, one of the partners at Tensor Ventures.

Solving the $1.5T Enterprise Software Backlog

AppFactor fits directly into existing enterprise workflows. It operates through pull requests, approval gates, and established code review processes, honoring the guardrails mature engineering teams rely on. Autonomous changes move through the same pipelines as human-authored code, with full auditability and clear opportunities for review and approval before anything is released

By understanding the full topology of an application, its repositories, dependencies, infrastructure, and runtime behavior, the platform works with more contextual awareness than any human engineer could possibly maintain. That breadth of visibility is what enables confident autonomous action while maintaining the rigorous oversight enterprises require.

For enterprises sitting on years of accumulated technical debt and modernization backlogs, this is a compelling proposition. It’s a chance to start clearing the queue and finally harness the more advanced cloud capabilities that have been tantalizingly out of reach, such as serverless compute, managed databases, and event-driven architectures, without the multi-year timelines that typically accompany such initiatives. Initial large enterprise customers are already using the technology to compress modernization timelines and shift their applications to these more cost-efficient operating patterns.

“Every large, complex enterprise like financial services, healthcare, retail, or manufacturing, needs AI and modern technology to compete,” said Saagar Bhavsar, General Partner, Begin Capital. “But legacy sprawl stands in the way. AppFactor’s self-modernizing platform tackles the 1.5 trillion dollar technical debt problem holding these companies back, letting them unlock AI capabilities across their entire software estate, legacy systems included, today.”

About AppFactor

AppFactor is an agentic orchestration platform that automates the modernization and ongoing maintenance of enterprise applications. AppFactor discovers, regenerates, and redeploys software so development teams can focus on innovation. The platform is cloud-agnostic and designed for regulated and IT-intensive industries.

Learn more at appfactor.io.

Media contact:

contact@appfactor.io