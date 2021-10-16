AppDirect Named a Leader in 2021 Marketplace Development Platform Report by Independent Research Firm

AppDirect earns differentiated scores in seven out of 10 criteria, including architecture, operations management, digital service catalog, and vision

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AppDirect®, the leading subscription commerce platform company, today announced that the company has been named a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Marketplace Development Platforms, Q4 2021, a report published by Forrester Research, Inc. The report evaluates 14 marketplace platform vendors and positions AppDirect as a Leader, earning differentiated scores in seven of 10 criteria: architecture, operations management, digital service catalog, vision, customer management, roadmap, and market approach.

Forrester’s evaluation of AppDirect states: “AppDirect is built cloud native to sell subscription-based services. Its broad feature set enables it to manage the full customer lifecycle, and its robust APIs enable it to integrate with other best-of-breed components that manage a portion of the customer lifecycle.” In addition, Forrester writes: “AppDirect is uniquely fit for independent software vendors (ISVs) adding app stores and for manufacturers extending their equipment with digital services, including anything-as-a-service (XaaS) offerings based on their equipment and digital services.”

“We are incredibly proud that AppDirect has been named a Leader in Forrester’s New Wave for Marketplace Development Platforms report,” said Daniel Saks, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of AppDirect. “From day one, our vision has been to make technology accessible so that businesses can thrive in the global digital economy. We’ve been innovating for more than a decade to make that vision a reality, and we believe recognition from Forrester as a Leader in marketplace platforms validates our approach. We thank our customers and partners for helping us reach this exciting milestone.”

The AppDirect subscription commerce platform enables organizations to sell any product, through any channel, on any device. With AppDirect, companies can innovate faster and accelerate time to market while reducing the complexity of managing a recurring revenue business, giving businesses the freedom to grow. Moreover, AppDirect offers one of the world’s largest portfolios of best-in-class, ready-to-sell SaaS and IaaS solutions. These products include software and services from Adobe, Microsoft, Google, VMware, Zoom, Dropbox, and many more.

The release of The Forrester New Wave™ for Marketplace Development Platforms comes at a time when more businesses are recognizing the value of platforms, marketplaces, and ecosystems to drive digital commerce. As Forrester states in the report: “More businesses are capturing new revenue from rolling out their first-generation marketplaces — and their enthusiasm is palpable. Early adopters are now debuting their second-generation marketplaces and experiencing the cost advantages of operating in the cloud.”

For a complimentary copy of The Forrester New Wave™ for Marketplace Development Platforms, Q4 2021, please visit AppDirect’s website.

About AppDirect

AppDirect offers a subscription commerce platform that removes the complexity of building a recurring business model. Sell any product, through any channel, on any device—as a service. Our platform opens up endless opportunities for commerce innovation, giving businesses the freedom to grow. We power millions of subscriptions worldwide for organizations like Jaguar Land Rover, Comcast, Sage, Keller Williams, ADP, and Deutsche Telekom.

