App Store Uptodown Introduces a New Premium Subscription Service

Uptodown Turbo is the platform’s solution to remain independent as an app marketplace focused on security, privacy, and enhanced user experience—free from traditional advertising and the influence of large platforms. Over 37,000 users pre-registered during the testing phase.

Features and pricing

Suscribers enjoy the following benefits: Ad-free navigation, enhanced security features, profile customization, exclusive avatars, community comments highlighted above standard interactions, and priority support. Additionally, new features will be rolled out in the coming months.

As a bonus, Uptodown Turbo subscribers receive up to an 80% discount when signing up for NordVPN, one of the most efficient and reliable VPN services.

Uptodown Turbo is priced at $2.99/month + regional taxes, with the option subscribe annually for $24.99 —offering a 30% discount compared to the monthly rate.

Still, Uptodown will remain completely free for non-Turbo users, who can continue to enjoy basic services with integrated advertising as before.

A new model for a new stage in the mobile ecosystem

Given the ongoing changes in the online advertising landscape, Uptodown believes that offering a VIP service with exclusive features will allow the platform to maintain its high standards, while avoiding the constraints associated with traditional web monetization models. In the words of Luis Hernandez, Uptodown’s CEO: […] Uptodown Turbo is the first step in changing the way apps are distributed and sourced in the mobile industry. We propose to build a store that is independent, private, secure and focused exclusively on the interests of users and developers. For this to happen, we need to change our relationship with the community and the way traditional stores have historically been funded. […]

About Uptodown

Uptodown is an app marketplace specializing in Android, founded in 2002 and based in Málaga (Spain). It offers a catalog of more than 300,000 apps, organized into categories and accompanied by reviews and media content created by its editorial team. Over 100 million users download apps each month from both its official website and app. More than 100,000 developers already trust Uptodown to distribute their products. https://en.uptodown.com/

