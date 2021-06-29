Apollo Intelligence Incorporates AI-powered Market Research Technology from Industry Innovator SightX to Propel Platform Advancement

SightX’s advanced data analytics technology accelerates Apollo’s next generation insights platform as part of exclusive healthcare and life science initiative

WATERTOWN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apollo Intelligence (Apollo), global insights innovator for the life sciences, announced the integration of SightX technology into its proprietary and industry-leading insights platform as part of an industry-exclusive development arrangement targeting the healthcare and life science market. The new offering will benefit Apollo’s 450+ life science clients, including 80 of the top global-100 pharma companies.

Furthering Apollo’s commitment to developing new, high-quality paths to insights and ensuring that its clients are always benefiting from industry-leading innovation, Apollo is supporting this exclusive agreement by also investing in SightX. Terms of the investment are not being disclosed. By combining SightX’s leading-edge, consumer, technology-enabled research tools with Apollo’s established, trusted, and compliant insights delivery safeguards and expertise, the SightX addition will accelerate and enable highly advanced and unique capabilities to the life science market.

As an integrated solution, SightX will serve to augment Apollo’s existing data analytics engine, allowing the platform to advance in competitive research areas, such as conjoint analysis, heat mapping, and more sophisticated video concept testing, among other capabilities. The integration will also make cross-tabulation, statistical significance testing, and cluster analysis more advanced and efficient for Apollo and its clients. These advancements are being brought to market as part of both companies’ commitment to prioritizing a thoughtful and methodical focus on the overall user experience.

“This initiative will enable us to deliver more advanced, integrated logic, data analytics, and visualizations to expedite speed-to-insight for our clients,” said Daniel S. Fitzgerald, CEO of Apollo. “The integration will bring immediate value to clients and internal service teams while expanding our ability to gather data and realize the promise of our ambitious technology roadmap sooner. The SightX integration and investment reflect our commitment to continuous improvement and ongoing innovation for our clients, offering them a uniquely competitive solution that empowers them to stay ahead of the market.”

SightX’s underlying data analytics capabilities combined with logic components within the Apollo platform will continue to accelerate time-to-insight with capabilities that were previously out of reach for life science insights professionals. The embedded solution will elegantly support tracking and highly-advanced survey logic demands, expanding Apollo’s ability to serve more complex research needs within a mobile-friendly research format.

About Apollo Intelligence, LLC



Apollo Intelligence’s mission is to accelerate health innovation to improve life. In 2019, Apollo launched with the acquisition of InCrowd, the pioneer of real-time automated insights for the life sciences industry. To complement InCrowd and strengthen its global reach, in 2020 Apollo acquired SurveyHealthcareGlobus, the global market leader of first-party healthcare data collection and custom survey solutions. Apollo provides access to 2M healthcare stakeholders worldwide—including physicians, patients, caregivers, and allied healthcare professionals. Apollo’s 200 employees support top global pharmaceutical brands, market research agencies, and consultancies across 14 different countries in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Apollo, please visit our website at www.apollointelligence.net.

