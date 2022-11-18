API7.ai Chosen As A 2022 Red Herring Top 100 Global Winner

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–API7.ai, the leading open-source infrastructure company that empowers API management and analysis, announced that Red Herring had listed API7.ai among the Top 100 Global Winner, which recognizes the leading private companies from North America, Europe, and Asia, celebrating these startups’ innovations and technologies across their respective industries.

Red Herring’s Top 100 Global list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising companies and outstanding entrepreneurs. Red Herring editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yahoo, Skype, Salesforce.com, YouTube, and eBay would change the way we live and work. Thousands of the most interesting and innovative companies have graced the Top 100 list over the years.

“Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat this year,” said Alex Vieux, publisher, and CEO of Red Herring. “After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates across the globe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe API7.ai embodies the vision, drive, and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. API7.ai should be proud of its accomplishment as the competition was robust.”

Red Herring’s editorial staff evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy, and market penetration. This assessment of potential is complemented by a review of the track records and standing of startups relative to their peers, allowing Red Herring to see past the “hype” and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models from around the world. Red Herring is dedicated to following API7.ai’s path to further success and innovation.

API7.ai provides various products and solutions for microservices and real-time traffic processing, such as API Gateway, Kubernetes Ingress Controller, and Service Mesh. API7.ai keeps its mission to serve the world’s API requests and believes that high concurrency, low latency, safety, and reliability will be the basic requirements of all services. Since 2019, API7.ai has been maintaining its original intention, hoping to utilize API management solutions to help global enterprises to build digital platforms more safely, reliably, and efficiently.

