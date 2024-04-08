Apex Fintech Solutions Appoints Charles “Chip” Roame to Board of Directors, Reinforcing Commitment to Advisory Expertise

Founder of Tiburon Strategic Advisors and renowned strategic advisor, will provide his expertise in wealth & investment management

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apex Fintech Solutions Inc. (“Apex”), the fintech for fintechs powering innovation and the future of digital wealth management, announced today the appointment of Charles “Chip” Roame, Founder & Managing Partner of Tiburon Strategic Advisors and the Tiburon CEO Summits, to its Board of Directors. With Chip’s appointment, Apex Fintech Solutions is poised to strengthen its position as a leading technology provider empowering growth-oriented advisors





“It’s a privilege to join the board of Apex Fintech Solutions, and I’m genuinely excited about the opportunity to actively support the company’s commitment to innovation,” said Chip Roame, Founder & Managing Partner of Tiburon Strategic Advisors and the Tiburon CEO Summits. “At Apex, it’s not just about cutting-edge tech; it’s about empowering advisors to truly connect with their clients on a deeper level. I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves alongside the incredible team who continue to innovate and redefine the advisor-client experience.”

With a distinguished career spanning decades in strategic advisory roles, Chip brings a wealth of experience and insight to the Apex Fintech Solutions board. As the Founder & Managing Partner of Tiburon Strategic Advisors and the Tiburon CEO Summits, he has primarily served in advisory capacities, providing strategic guidance to over 600 wealth and investment management firms, CEOs, senior executives, and boards of directors. Chip’s extensive portfolio includes advising numerous firms through transformative ventures, facilitating strategic partnerships, overseeing capital raises, and navigating complex transitions.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Chip to the board,” said Jenny Just, co-founder of PEAK6 and Chair of the Board at Apex Fintech Solutions. “With a proven track record of driving transformative growth, we’re excited to leverage Chip’s unique perspective to ensure Apex remains at the forefront of the advisory industry, empowering clients and advisors to thrive.”

Apex Fintech Solutions continues to make waves with its groundbreaking advisory solutions, including its recently launched platforms Apex Astra, a modern, operationally efficient UI and Apex Onboarding Edge, an end-to-end digital tool that enables advisors to validate, open, and fund new accounts in seconds instead of weeks. Additionally, Apex recently acquired AdvisorArch, a portfolio management company and modern rebalancer, to further strengthen its RIA Custody & Execution Platform.

“At Apex, we’re all about making things better – better tech, better experiences, better service,” said Bill Capuzzi, CEO and board member of Apex Fintech Solutions. “Chip embodies that same spirit. He’s spent his career championing positive change in the advisory world, which is why he is such an asset to our team.”

ABOUT APEX FINTECH SOLUTIONS

Apex Fintech Solutions is a fintech powerhouse enabling seamless access and frictionless investing. Apex’s omni-suite of scalable solutions fuel innovation and evolution for hundreds of today’s market leaders, challengers, change makers, and visionaries. The Company’s digital ecosystem creates an environment where clients with the biggest ideas are empowered to change the world. Apex works to ensure their partners succeed on the frontlines of the industry via bespoke custody and clearing, advisory, institutional, digital assets, and SaaS solutions through its Apex Clearing™, Apex Advisor Solutions™, Apex Silver™, and Apex CODA Markets™ brands. For more information, visit the Apex Fintech Solutions website: www.ApexFintechSolutions.com.

