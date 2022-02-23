Aperia Technologies Announces 50 Billion Miles On the Road, Accelerates Growth with Top Fleets

BURLINGAME, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TPMS—Aperia Technologies Inc., a leading supplier of tire management technologies that improve the safety and efficiency of commercial vehicles, announced today that the company has reached 50 billion miles on the road with its Halo Tire InflatorⓇ.





“The world’s most trusted brands count on Halo to deliver air to their tires, insights to their operations, and savings to their bottom line,” said Josh Carter, CEO of Aperia Technologies. “With over 1,100 clients and nearly 100 percent year-over-year client retention, the financial and environmental impact of our Halo Tire Inflator continues to accelerate.”

Halo Tire Inflator is a revolutionary automatic tire inflation system for trucks and trailers that installs in minutes. Combined with the company’s predictive and prescriptive tire management platform known as Halo ConnectⓇ, users virtually eliminate unplanned tire-related downtime.

Used extensively in class 6-8 applications across North America, Halo is now specified on nearly 10 percent of all new heavy-duty trucks manufactured in North America and is a standard specification at Bison Transport, C&S Wholesale Grocer, Ryder, Ruan, Sunbelt Rentals, Tyson, and other industry leaders.

Ryder recognized the value of Halo’s automatic tire inflation technology early on. In addition to using Halo across its heavy-duty commercial rental fleet, Ryder is now leveraging Aperia’s solutions in its lease and dedicated fleets as well.

“Our collaboration with Aperia continues to differentiate Ryder’s rental fleet,” said Nic Signorini, Senior Director of Supply Management at Ryder. “Not only does it reduce our tire costs and streamline maintenance, but it gives our clients peace of mind.”

While Halo is available to be installed at all major PDI centers in North America, the introduction of OEM data codes at select manufacturers has allowed Aperia to efficiently expand its reach to a broader client base that includes enterprise clients as well as independent carriers.

“The industry is facing a lot of change, both in operating conditions and vehicle architectures,” continued Carter. “Halo delivers real results for our clients and the environment, regardless of vehicle architecture. It is one of the few technologies that really is future-proof.”

For more information about Aperia Technologies, visit https://aperiatech.com.

About Aperia Technologies, Inc.

Aperia Technologies makes transportation more efficient, safer, and better for the environment. The company’s comprehensive suite of tire management solutions, including Halo Connect® and the Halo Tire Inflator®, improve fuel economy and road safety while reducing tire expenditures, downtime, and maintenance costs for commercial fleets. Aperia offers the most comprehensive, user-friendly, line-up of tire management solutions available to commercial fleets worldwide with nearing a million tires under management. For more information, visit www.aperiatech.com.

