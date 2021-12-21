Apella Announces $21 Million Series A Funding to Digitize the Operating Room

Funding to Support Development and Deployment of AI Technology Platform for Surgery

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apella, a technology company dedicated to improving surgery, has announced completion of $21 million in Series A funding. The financing was led by Casdin Capital, who was joined by Vensana Capital, PFM Health Sciences, Twine Ventures, Upside Partnership, and Operator Partners as well as a number of notable individual investors.

“Apella believes that every patient deserves the best possible outcome from surgery,” commented David Schummers, co-founder and CEO of Apella. “Our technology is aimed at helping each member of the surgical team to do their best job.”

Apella’s initial products include sensors installed in the operating room and harness a variety of artificial intelligence approaches to collect and analyze new data about surgery. This data contributes to applications targeted at improving hospital operations, surgical quality, staff training and real-time decision making with the overall goal of improving the quality of surgical care.

“At Apella, we know that you can’t improve what you can’t measure,” continued Schummers. “We are developing systematic methods for continuous improvement that can be applied to all types of surgeries and medical procedures.”

The funding will support expanded implementation of Apella’s technology with hospital partners. It will also allow Apella to grow its team and develop new applications based on its core platform and computer vision and machine learning capabilities.

“Apella is creating the operating system for the operating room,” commented Justin Klein, Managing Partner of Vensana Capital. “The company’s technology can create a true system of record by capturing data that is unbiased, reliable, and increases in value over time. The Apella team is very experienced in technology and well grounded in the voice of the customer, and we are thrilled to work with them as they bring this technology to market.”

About Apella

Apella is a technology company for better surgery. Every patient deserves the opportunity to have the best possible surgical experience. Apella aims to make that happen by digitizing the operating room. The Company’s technology harnesses artificial intelligence to create a systematic method for process improvement and quality control in surgery. Learn more at apella.io.

Contacts

Holly Amaya



(619) 573-7224