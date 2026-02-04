Apeiron Labs Closes $9.5 Million Series A to Scale Its Global Ocean Data Platform

Company's data offering, powered by its proprietary underwater vehicles, aims to expand access to ocean observation the way CubeSats transformed earth observation

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apeiron Labs, which is building a platform to deliver real-time ocean intelligence at a fraction of traditional costs, today announced the close of a $9.5 million Series A financing co-led by S2G Investments (“S2G”), RA Capital Management's Planetary Health Fund, and DYNE Ventures, with participation from Assembly Ventures, TFX Capital, and Bay Bridge Ventures.

Just as CubeSats revolutionized earth observation by making satellites radically cheaper and more abundant, Apeiron Labs is transforming subsurface ocean monitoring. It delivers rapid, subsurface ocean data at a fraction of the cost of traditional approaches, enabled by its networks of proprietary autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs). The company has secured multiple contracts from U.S. government agencies to operationalize its business technology in support of diverse missions.

The ocean covers over 70% of Earth's surface and underpins weather, global trade, food production, and national security - yet it remains the least observed of the planet's major systems. While satellites monitor the atmosphere in near real-time, ocean data collection remains slow, sparse, sporadic, and prohibitively expensive.

"The atmosphere has its satellite constellations. The ocean needs its own," said Ravi Pappu, Co-Founder and CEO of Apeiron Labs. "We're applying CubeSat thinking to ocean observation through a data platform designed for continuous insight at a scale that matches the scope of the challenge. This financing enables us to accelerate development of our data platform and expand global deployments of our AUV networks."

Founded in 2022, the company deploys low-cost, mass-producible AUVs to deliver a scalable ocean data platform. Equipped with oceanographic sensors, these AUVs collect persistent upper-ocean data that is processed, standardized, and delivered to customers as real-time intelligence.

"We believe Apeiron Labs is tackling one of the most critical blind spots in the global economy," said Sanjeev Krishnan, Managing Partner at S2G, a co-founder of Apeiron Labs. "The team pairs deep technical experience with a disciplined approach to building a commercially viable data platform, demonstrating that ocean observation can scale in an economically sustainable and operationally impactful way."

Apeiron Labs’ ability to generate low-latency water column data unlocks a new operational layer for defense and intelligence users. These data streams enable more accurate modeling of surface and subsurface conditions, improving situational awareness in environments that have historically lacked sustained visibility.

"The defense and intelligence communities have long understood the value of distributed, low-cost sensing platforms in space," said Matthew Kibble, Managing Partner of DYNE Ventures. "Apeiron Labs is bringing that same paradigm shift to maritime domain awareness. Ravi and the team have built what we believe is the lowest cost-per-data-point solution in ocean observation - offering scalable, persistent ISR capabilities with clear national security relevance. We're excited to support Apeiron Labs alongside S2G and RA Capital’s Planetary Health Fund."

Beyond defense, Apeiron Labs’ platform supports various commercial use cases, including offshore energy, maritime logistics, insurance, and climate services - enabling better risk management, operational planning, and regulatory compliance for industries operating in dynamic marine environments.

"As climate volatility increases, the ability to observe and understand ocean conditions in real-time will be essential across multiple critical industries," said Kyle Teamey, Managing Partner at RA Capital's Planetary Health Fund. "We're proud to back this team as they scale a platform that will reshape how ocean-dependent sectors operate."

The Series A funding will support the scaling of Apeiron Labs' technology platform and expansion of its technical and commercial teams, enabling broader deployments and deeper customer partnerships. As governments, researchers, and industries confront increasingly volatile ocean conditions and complex maritime environments, Apeiron Labs is working to transform one of the planet's most critical data gaps into a source of continuous, actionable intelligence.

About Apeiron Labs

Apeiron Labs is enabling the digital transformation of the world's oceans through persistent, autonomous observation networks. The company's Tensor platform dramatically reduces the cost and carbon footprint of acquiring upper-ocean data, supporting applications across national security, climate and weather forecasting, maritime operations, offshore energy, aquaculture, and environmental monitoring. Apeiron Labs was co-founded by Applied Invention and S2G Investments in 2022 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Learn more at apeironlabs.com

About S2G Investments

S2G Investments is a multi-stage investment firm focused on venture and growth-stage businesses across food & agriculture, oceans, and energy. We provide capital and value-added resources to companies and leadership teams pursuing market-based solutions designed to deliver greater value, improved outcomes, and enhanced performance over traditional alternatives. With a commitment to creating long-term, measurable outcomes, S2G provides tailored capital solutions that span venture, growth equity, debt, and infrastructure financing. For more information, visit s2ginvestments.com.

About RA Capital Management

Founded in 2004, RA Capital Management is a multi-stage investment manager dedicated to evidence-based investing in public and private healthcare, life sciences, and planetary health companies. RA Capital creates and funds innovative companies, from private seed rounds to public follow-on financings, allowing management teams to drive value creation from inception through commercialization and beyond. RA Capital's knowledge engine is guided by its TechAtlas internal research division, and Raven, RA Capital's healthcare incubator, offers entrepreneurs and innovators a collaborative and comprehensive platform to explore the novel and the re-imagined. RA Capital has more than 200 employees and over $14 billion in assets under management. RA Capital’s Planetary Health team focuses on creating and funding companies that commercialize scalable, profitable solutions to planetary challenges.

About DYNE Ventures

DYNE Ventures is an early-stage, national security focused venture capital firm investing in the maritime domain. Focused around 4 investment areas: Communications, Sensing, Compute, and Autonomous Systems – DYNE is leveraging best-in-class experts, and unique insight into commercial and military buyers, to help foster next generation technologies that will have a global and disproportionate impact.

About Assembly Ventures

Assembly Ventures is an early-stage venture capital platform that invests in, and strategically supports, the entrepreneurs and mobility companies moving the Western world. Founded in 2020, it is deeply rooted in industrial and innovation centers across North America and Europe and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. It is led by a team with decades of best-in-class investment and operating experience in the mobility, technology, automotive sectors. For more information, visit http://www.assemblyventures.com

