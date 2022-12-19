APDS Honored Best for the World 2022 in Corporate Governance and Customer Service

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–APDS, an innovative education technology and public-benefit corporation that certifies career-readiness for the justice-impacted, today announced that B Lab, the nonprofit network transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet, has named APDS Best for the World in Corporate Governance 2022 for the fifth consecutive year, and Best for the World for Customers 2022 for the sixth consecutive year. B Lab awards the prestigious Best for the World designation to the top-performing 5% of Certified B Corporations, globally. APDS has been a B Corporation since 2015 and serves as the only Certified B-Corp in the United States.

Since 2016, APDS has been awarded Best for the World across several categories, including governance, customers, and changemakers. Please click here to learn more about our awards.

These awards are a testament to APDS’ work to break the cycle of incarceration and prepare every justice-impacted individual with a whole learner framework to create pathways to living-wage careers. Our Best for the World For Customers win highlights how APDS’ education technology is changing the corrections industry by never charging incarcerated individuals or their friends and family for our services. Furthermore, the company is committed to hiring justice-impacted professionals – 15% of the APDS workforce is justice-impacted.

“ It is an honor to be recognized, once again, on the B Lab list of America’s Best for the World and to earn this distinction for a second year,” said Arti Finn, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of APDS. “ We are committed to making the corrections space one of true rehabilitation, versus warehousing, and are extremely grateful to continue to serve the justice-impacted and work with corrections, and labor departments across the United States.”

The B Lab Best for the World 2022 list can be viewed here. Our 2023 Charge: Day 1 access to evidence-based education technology programming in every jurisdiction and state in the USA to create pathways to living-wage careers. To learn more about how to support our charge visit www.apds.works/charge.

About APDS

Founded in 2014, APDS’ mission is to prepare every justice-impacted individual for a living wage career and strengthen society. APDS leverages innovative education technology that fosters growth and certifies career-readiness. We are a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) and certified B-Corporation, that never charges incarcerated individuals or their friends and families for its technology or services. APDS’ products and services are deployed in hundreds of facilities across 18 states, including the District of Columbia.

Go to APDS.works to learn more.

Contacts

Media



Justin Goldstein, 516-578-8623