APCER Life Sciences Awarded ISO 27001:2013 Certification: Achieves Gold Standard for Information Security Management System

The Certificate Reiterates APCER’s long-standing commitment to adopt best security practices for its employees and customers

NEW DELHI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#APCER–APCER Life Sciences, the preferred Pharmacovigilance services provider for Pharmaceutical and Biotech companies looking for compliance and adverse event reporting solutions across the drug life cycle, has been awarded the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification. The globally recognized and accepted standard for Information Security Management System (ISMS) has been authorized by Intertek Certification Limited, UKAS (The United Kingdom Accreditation Service – ISO accreditation body).

APCER’s ‘Patients First’ approach enables it to deliver end-to-end drug safety, medical information, medical writing, regulatory affairs, quality assurance and risk management services to clients globally. ISO 27001:2013 vindicates APCER’s prioritization of staying on top of the ever-changing data privacy landscape by investing in a robust security process that leverages the latest technology and best practices to help safeguard sensitive information.

APCER Life Sciences, a part of the APC Group, realizes value in achieving this important milestone. Gopal Menon, Vice Chairman, APC Group remarked, “Our company-wide approach to data protection ensures the highest possible standards of security and compliance for our customers. This certification is an endorsement of our commitment to information security. It plays an important role in assuring our customers that APCER Life Sciences takes necessary steps to keep their data confidential / secure, and accessible while maintaining its integrity.”

“The ISO 27001:2013 Certification validates successful implementation of secure Information Security Practices which ensure compliance with global data protection regulations like EU-GDPR, UK-DPA, HIPAA etc. A risk-based proactive information security posture allows us to adapt and respond to the dynamic threat landscape and enhance customer and business partner confidence by ensuring business resilience,” said Dr. Vineet Kacker, Managing Director and Global Technical Head, APCER Life Sciences.

This certification creates an external validation of APCER’s internal processes including:

best practices training and awareness among personnel handling client/company data;

synergize business and information security objectives by promoting security-focused culture; and

dynamic information security risk management program factoring all potential risk sources, beyond cyber sources.

APCER (www.apcerls.com):

APCER brings medicinal / scientific expertise through its healthcare professionals & physicians to address full pharmacovigilance requirements globally, with five global offices and 800+ employees. APCER’s clients benefit from its vast experience in regulatory submissions across 100+ countries and consultative approach towards audit /inspection readiness.

Contacts

Vivek V Kumar

VivekVKumar@Lexiconworld.co.in