Apartment List Lands Former Spotify, Meta and Google Leaders to Scale Personalized Rental Platform

Apartment List’s strategic hires signal company’s shift toward becoming a sophisticated AI platform designed to eliminate the friction of the traditional apartment search

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apartment List, a leading online apartment rental marketplace, today announced the appointments of Lawrence Kennedy as Head of Product and Greg Moore as Head of Design and Research. The dual hires mark a strategic inflection point for the company as it builds a platform that creates ongoing value throughout the entire rental lifecycle. By leveraging AI and surfacing genuine insights, Apartment List is bridging the gap between property owners and residents, creating more meaningful matches. Apartment List is not just a search engine; they’re positioned to become a lifelong companion through every stage of the rental journey.

Kennedy and Moore bring deep consumer product expertise from some of the world’s most innovative technology companies. Their track record of building engaging, viral consumer experiences positions Apartment List to expand its platform’s relevance beyond the traditional apartment search window, creating ongoing value for users throughout their rental lifecycle. Both Kennedy and Moore begin their roles in Q1 2026.

“Finding a home is an incredibly vulnerable act. It’s the foundation for every other opportunity in our lives, yet the digital experience hasn't caught up to the gravity of that moment,” said Matthew Woods, CEO of Apartment List. “Lawrence and Greg have spent their careers at the intersection of AI, personalization, and product experience, and we’re leaning into that expertise. Together with our seasoned team, we’re moving beyond simple search to a level of matching that removes the friction from the rental journey and truly opens doors to what’s next.”

Lawrence Kennedy joins Apartment List as Head of Product from Warner Music Group, where he built products to help grow musicians' careers. Prior to that, he held senior product roles at Spotify, Pandora and YouTube, where he scaled consumer platforms and drove product-led growth.

“I love building products that drive growth through deep personalization – it’s about moving beyond search to a world where the product actually does the work for you,” said Lawrence Kennedy. “In my time at Spotify, we saw how matching people with what they love could become a megaphone for growth. Finding a home is the most high-stakes match there is, and in this new era of AI, a proactive experience is the new baseline. I’m excited to lead this team as we apply AI and personalization to the rental journey."

Greg Moore joins as Head of Design and Research from Meta, where he worked at the intersection of AI and VR, and previously held senior design roles at Google and Shopify.

“A home is the anchor for everything we do, yet the path to finding one is filled with noise,” said Greg Moore, Head of Design and Research at Apartment List. “My career has focused on designing for people in complex, human moments, and finding a home is about as complex as it gets. At Apartment List, we start with understanding people and building experiences that adapt to their lives, their needs, and how they actually make decisions. I’m excited to partner with this team to create something intuitive and empowering, and to help people navigate one of life’s most meaningful transitions with confidence.”

These appointments come as Apartment List continues to invest in top-tier talent across product and design. By deepening its leadership bench, the company is accelerating the delivery of personalized, end-to-end experiences that support renters throughout the entirety of their rental journey.

About Apartment List

At Apartment List, we match renters with homes they’ll love. Our AI-powered platform takes the stress out of leasing—helping renters find the right fit faster, and helping multifamily partners attract, nurture, and retain residents across the renter journey. With more than 7 million rental units on the platform, Apartment List has helped millions of renters find their next home since its founding in 2011.

