Apache® Druid Named Best Analytics Database in the 2022 Datanami Readers’ Choice Award

Apache Druid was selected as the winner by popular vote with finalists that included Clickhouse, Snowflake, Rockset, and Vertica; Apache Druid also won InfoWorld’s 2022 Bossie Award for best open source software.





BURLINGAME, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#analyticsapplications—Imply, the company founded by the original creators of Apache Druid, today announced that Apache Druid was named the “Reader’s Choice” winner of the Best Analytics Database category in the seventh annual BigDATAwire (formerly Datanami) Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards. This award extends the phenomenal momentum and adoption that Apache Druid has had in 2022, reinforcing its leadership position as the database-of-choice for modern analytics applications.

“On behalf of the Druid community, I’m absolutely thrilled we received this award and recognition,” said Gian Merlino, PMC Chair for Apache Druid and CTO and Co-Founder of Imply. “Our community has worked really hard together to make Druid the best database for developers building analytics applications – so it’s humbling to receive this industry recognition.”

The BigDATAwire (formerly Datanami) awards recognize the companies and products that have made a difference in the big data community and provide insight into the current state of the industry. These awards, now in their seventh year, are nominated and voted on by the global Big Data community.

“Navigating the world of big data isn’t easy these days, as the number of players has skyrocketed,” said BigDATAwire Managing Editor Alex Woodie. “That’s why the Readers’ Choice Award is so valuable, as it signals which products have met the ultimate test: Adoption by real-world users.”

Apache Druid is an open-source, real-time analytics database used by developers at 1000s of leading organizations – including Confluent, Netflix, Target, and Salesforce – to power modern analytics applications. Built for where analytics meets applications, Apache Druid provides the scalability of a cloud data warehouse but with the performance under load of an operational database.

Developers choose Apache Druid when they need to serve sub-second queries on terabytes to petabytes of streaming and batch data at hundreds to thousands of queries per second. The elasticity of Druid’s architecture enables it to support analytics applications of any scale at the lowest cost.

In 2022, Apache Druid had several significant milestones in addition to the Datanami award:

Multi-dimensional range partitioning supported in Apache Druid (June)

Introduction of the multi-stage query engine for Apache Druid (September)

SQL batch ingestion, in-database transformation, and nested JSON supported in Apache Druid (September)

Apache Druid won a 2022 InfoWorld Bossie Award for best open source software (October)

Launch of the new Druid community podcast, Tales at Scale (December)

Learn more:

About Imply

At Imply, we are on a mission to help developers become the new heroes of analytics. Our unique database, built from Apache Druid, enables them to develop the next generation of analytics applications. With Imply, developers can build without constraints as our database lets them create interactive data experiences on streaming and batch data with limitless scale and at the best economics. Backed by leading investors including Thoma Bravo, a16z and Bessemer Venture Partners, Imply is on a fast growth trajectory – disrupting the $100B database market – with customers including Salesforce, Atlassian, Reddit, and Intercontinental Exchange. To learn more, please visit: https://imply.io/.

© 2022 Imply. All rights reserved. Imply, the Imply logo, and Imply Polaris are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Imply Data, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Apache, Apache Druid, Druid and the Druid logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the USA and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Nicole Gorman



Touchdown PR



imply@touchdownpr.com

(508) 397-0131