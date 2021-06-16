AOTMP® Opens Registration for Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Hackathon

Registration opens for teams of 1 to 4 to solve industry challenges through open innovation forum

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TEM–Organizers of the AOTMP® Industry Hackathon announced today that individuals and teams interested in participating can now register. Participants will work in an open innovation forum to solve the greatest challenges in the telecom, mobility & IT management industry. Registrations and the idea submission period run through August 15, 2021 as participants will compete for the best ideas and $100,000 in prize money.

The event takes place from now thru October 2021 with event week October 18 to 21, 2021 and there will be:

10 industry challenges

10 Innovation Leaders

Over 3,000 participants

100’s of great ideas

10 challenge winners

1 grand prize winner

$100,000 in prize money

The ten leading challenges to solve are:

Elevating the Value of Telecom, Mobility & IT Departments

Advancing Diversity & Inclusion

Verified AI Sourcing Tool for SMBs

for SMBs Showcasing Career Opportunities in the Telecom, Mobility & IT Management Industry

Techniques to Accelerate Accessibility

Remote Workforce Engagement

Reshaping Academia-Industry Partnership

Mitigating Regulatory & Legislative Risk

Reducing the Negative Environmental Impact of Technology

Integrating Technology Strategy & Business Strategy

Learn more and register at AOTMP Industry Hackathon Registration or visit our web site at AOTMP® Industry Hackathon. Register as an individual and find teammates online. No experience necessary. Just bring ideas. Business analysts, program managers, developers, telecom and mobility professionals, marketing personnel, coders, UX designers, consultants and others are welcome.

Tim Lybrook, AOTMP® CEO, says, “It’s an honor to be part of an initiative to help advance the industry and bring more value to organizations worldwide. AOTMP® is passionate about the untapped opportunities in the industry for individuals, businesses and vendors and this event will help advance those opportunities.”

About AOTMP®

AOTMP®, the Association of Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Professionals, is a membership organization dedicated to serving the more than 10 million professionals who support the $4.3 trillion dollar industry around the globe. The association’s mission is to bring these professionals together to help advance the industry while bringing more value and impact to their respective organizations. AOTMP® supports the industry and its professionals with memberships, training, certifications, events, a standards guide and advisory relationships that optimize overall business results. Learn more at www.aotmp.com

