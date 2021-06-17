Home Business Wire AOTMP® Announces Limited Sponsorship Opportunities for Unique Industry Hackathon
Unique opportunity to lead innovation efforts in the telecom, mobility & IT management industry

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TEM–Organizers of the AOTMP® Industry Hackathon announced today the official opening of the application period for only 10 Innovation Leaders to sponsor and lead this exclusive open innovation event. Participants and innovation leaders will work together to solve the 10 greatest challenges in the telecom, mobility & IT management industry during this event which takes place from now thru October 2021 with event week October 18 to 21, 2021. There will be:

  • 10 industry challenges
  • 10 Innovation Leaders
  • Over 3,000 participants
  • 100’s of great ideas
  • 10 challenge winners
  • 1 grand prize winner
  • $100,000 in prize money

Only 10 applications for Innovation Leader sponsorship will be approved for this event. Participation from your organization as an Innovation Leader will:

  • Position you as an Industry Leader
  • Position you as a Solution Trailblazer
  • Create Brand Visibility
  • Provide you access to Information & Ideas
  • Demonstrate Thought Leadership in your industry
  • Show a strong commitment to innovation to your stakeholders – customers, partners, employees and shareholders
  • Allow you to provide 3 event judges and provide mentorship to the teams

Organizations who wish to achieve prominence as true industry change agents dedicated to advancing the industry and its professionals should apply through the event prospectus. Learn more about sponsorship and request the full prospectus at AOTMP® Industry Hackathon.

“We are extremely excited to partner with 10 organizations who are as committed to industry advancement and innovation as we are,” says Tim Lybrook, AOTMP® CEO. “Providing opportunities for industry leaders to align to industry challenges and innovate minds is an extreme honor.”

About AOTMP®

AOTMP®, the Association of Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Professionals, is building a membership organization dedicated to serving the more than 10 million professionals who support the $4.3 trillion dollar industry around the globe. The association’s mission is to bring these professionals together to help advance the industry while bringing more value and impact to their respective organizations. AOTMP® supports the industry and its professionals with memberships, training, certifications, events, a standards guide and advisory relationships that optimize overall business results. Learn more at www.aotmp.com.

Contacts

Tim Lybrook

tlybrook@aotmp.com
+1 317-275-7209

