Anzu Partners Promotes Dr. Henk Both to Principal

Henk Both, Ph.D. promoted to Principal for his work leading Anzu Partners’ investments in technologies to enable the clean energy transition

ATLANTA & BOSTON & SAN DIEGO & TAMPA, Fla. & WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cleantech—Anzu Partners, an investment firm delivering capital and strategic support to breakthrough technology companies, today announced the promotion of Henk Both, Ph.D. to Principal.









Since joining Anzu in 2021, Dr. Henk Both has led and supported investments of $48 million in energy-related companies that received $125 million of follow-on financing. Henk has also developed and refined Anzu’s sourcing and investment pipeline process that now reviews approximately 1,000 companies in industrial technology and life science per year. Henk manages Anzu’s energy transition investments and recently played a central role in the firm’s investments in e-Zinc, Xendee, and XGS Energy, among others in the energy and climate tech space. He also recently launched the Atlanta office for the firm.

“Henk’s dedication and knowledge has been essential to shaping Anzu’s investment strategy for our energy transition investments,” said Whitney Haring-Smith, Managing Partner at Anzu Partners. “We’re grateful to have him on our team as we continue to build our portfolio and explore new investment opportunities with breakthrough technologies.”

Prior to Anzu, Henk was a management consultant in the energy practice at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), supporting Fortune 500 clients in energy infrastructure, industrial goods, and natural resources management, and he also has experience in energy storage, energy generation, resource management, alternative fuels, materials processing and characterization, and business operations. Henk earned his Ph.D. in physical chemistry from Stanford University, and his B.S. in chemistry from the University of Alabama.

“I’m proud of the work I’ve done alongside the Anzu team to support our clean tech investments and help these potentially world-changing startups grow and develop their energy technologies,” said Henk Both. “I look forward to seeing the impact of our investments in these clean tech companies, and what new sustainable technologies we may help develop in the near future.”

About Anzu Partners



Anzu Partners is an investment firm that focuses on clean tech, industrial and life science technology companies with the potential to transform their industries. Anzu works with entrepreneurs to develop and commercialize technological innovations by providing capital alongside deep expertise in business development, market positioning, global connectivity, and operations. For more information, please visit anzupartners.com.

