Anyline Launches Tire Size Scanning for Websites to Simplify Online Tire Sales

Tire size scanning will remove uncertainty when buying tires online; retailers can also leverage the technology for ‘tire hotel’ services

VIENNA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anyline, a market leader in mobile data capture, today launched a new capability to scan size and dimension information from the side of any vehicle tire. The scanner can be integrated into the websites of tire retailers, and will simplify the process of buying tires online by allowing shoppers to scan their tires using their phone camera to find the right size and specifications for their vehicle.





Tire e-commerce is one of the fastest growing revenue channels in the automotive industry, with the global market set to grow by USD 7.6 billion between 2020-20241. However, the difficulty of accurately recording and entering tire data online means that many consumers abandon their purchases due to fear of buying the wrong tires for their vehicle. By integrating tire size scanning into their e-commerce website, tire retailers can reduce cart abandonment and increase online sales.

“Buying tires online is a challenge for most consumers. They have to know how to ‘read’ the data on the sidewall, including the width, profile, diameter and speed, and correctly enter this data to find the right tires for them,” said Frédéric Baroin, Global Head of Automotive Business, Anyline. “But with a tire size scanner on the website, consumers can simply capture the data with their phone camera and auto-fill the information in under a second. This will help tire retailers to improve the experience of existing customers, while also attracting new customers who have not previously bought tires online.”

Anyline’s tire size scanning solution can also be used by tire hotels to efficiently and accurately record the data required for tire storage and identification. Tire hotel operators can automate the collection of tire size and dimension information by equipping their workforces with tire scanning on their mobile devices, enabling them to work faster while removing human error. Tire size scanning is the latest innovation from the Vienna-based software company, which launched an industry-first tire DOT scanner for mobile devices for the leading US tire retailer Discount Tire in 2021.

About Anyline

Founded in Vienna in 2013, Anyline has established itself as a market leader in mobile data capture. Using the newest and most innovative artificial intelligence approaches, Anyline enables any mobile device to process written characters and barcodes in real time, even when offline.

Anyline’s AI-enabled mobile scanning technology is used by leading manufacturers and retailers across the automotive aftermarket to scan tire sidewall and vehicle data, including tire DOT codes, vehicle identification numbers (VINs), license plates and barcodes, using any standard mobile device or camera-enabled TPMS.

Anyline mobile data capture technology is CCPA/GDPR compliant, processing all data collected securely on the users’ device, and removing any chance of data interference. It’s not only more accurate than manual data entry, but also works 20 times faster. These scanning solutions are trusted by household brands such as PepsiCo, Discount Tire and IBM, as well as national governments and the United Nations. For more information, visit www.anyline.com.

