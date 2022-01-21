Antonio Brown Sits Down With I AM ATHLETE, Speaks on Mental Health, His NFL Future, Kanye West and More

WATCH THE FULL PROMO CLIP HERE

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–It’s the Antonio Brown interview everyone has been waiting for — the NFL superstar sat down with Brandon Marshall’s “I AM ATHLETE” show to discuss everything from mental health to his NFL future, his budding friendship with Kanye West and much more.

During the full interview, which drops Monday 1/24 on the I AM ATHLETE official YouTube page, AB also opens up on the infamous sideline incident with Bucs head coach Bruce Arians and explains why he doesn’t plan an apologizing to anyone.

Marshall — along with co-hosts Nick Young (ex-NBA star) and Jared Odrick (former NFL 1st round draft pick) — also ask Brown about his relationship with Tom Brady, his thoughts on CTE and plans after football.

“There is nothing wrong with my mental health.”



– Former Tampa Bay Bucs wide receiver, Antonio Brown

About I AM ATHLETE Miami

I AM ATHLETE Miami is a weekly unscripted and uncensored show hosted by former NFL players Brandon Marshall, Chad Johnson, DJ Williams with rotating super star guest hosts. From an athlete’s point of view, the crew tackles important and controversial topics around sports, culture, and society. These unfiltered gridiron giants pull no punches while expressing themselves on the importance of the issues and topics they cover.

I AM ATHLETE has amassed over 50 million views on YouTube alone. Its popularity and enormous subscriber base, in such a short time, are due to their frankness in sharing their thoughts and views.

A new episode premieres every Monday at 12pm Eastern. Listen, laugh and learn with the guys as they don’t hold back expressing their opinions and sharing never-heard-before experiences on and off the field.

For more information about I AM ATHLETE Shows, visit the I AM ATHLETE website at https://www.iamathletetv.com or YouTube https://bit.ly/2FVTeu8 to watch new episodes that premiere each week.

