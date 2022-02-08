Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Expands Virtual Primary Care, Providing Members Increased Access to Affordable, Convenient Care

Members will be able to leverage virtual primary care for primary care and urgent healthcare needs

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Georgia today announced the availability of its virtual primary care service to eligible members in its commercial health plans, meeting consumers’ demands of easier access to high-quality care – where, how, and when they want it. With virtual primary care, members will have access to a virtual care team that conducts an initial health check-in, creates a personalized care plan, and provides care services to help members improve their health and wellbeing – all at no or low-cost.

“This virtual primary care offering is part of our ongoing efforts to redefine the future of healthcare – giving members more ways to connect with their doctors; integrating digital, virtual, and in-person care,” said Robert Bunch, President, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Georgia. “Consumers are adopting digital technologies at an accelerating pace. To meet this demand, we continually introduce innovative services that make healthcare more convenient, fit into members’ increasingly busy schedules, and align with the more consumer-centric experiences they have in other areas of their lives.”

Through Sydney Health, eligible members will have access to virtual primary care:

Through secure in- app medical text chat for on-demand 24/7 urgent care as well as scheduled follow-up visits for wellness, prevention, and chronic condition care;

medical text chat for on-demand 24/7 urgent care as well as scheduled follow-up visits for wellness, prevention, and chronic condition care; A video-based, preventive wellness visit resulting in a care plan, offering proactive future care guidance;

Routine care support services including new prescriptions and refills, and preventive tests, screening and labs;

Referrals to in-network, in-person primary and specialty care, when needed.

Anthem’s virtual primary care service is personalized to the member’s unique care needs through AI-driven modeling and analytics, improving the healthcare experience. Data and insights from the initial symptom assessment, which is informed by millions of care interactions, is also shared with the virtual primary care doctor to better inform the care visit.

Anthem’s virtual primary care providers can address many conditions and help individuals manage their chronic conditions, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and asthma. Virtual primary care will also provide members urgent care for minor health issues, including allergies, cold and flu, skin rashes, and more. This service will also make it easier for members to complete other routine tasks such as check-ins with providers and medication refills. And for members who already have a primary care provider, Anthem’s virtual primary care complements the healthcare services they receive from in-person care.

Virtual primary care is currently available to eligible individuals enrolled in Anthem’s fully insured plans as well as select large group administrative services (ASO) clients. Anthem expects many ASO clients will make this service available to their employees and dependents by the end of the year.

