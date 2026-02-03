Antavo Global Customer Loyalty Report: More Than a Quarter of US Loyalty Programme Points Go Unspent With an Estimated $10 Billion in Savings Lost Annually

Over a quarter (26.2%) of loyalty points go unspent, and 11.9% of points expire unspent

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--US consumers are missing out on an estimated $10 billion in savings annually1, as more than a quarter of shoppers’ loyalty points go unspent, and over one in ten are left to expire, new research reveals. Despite this, 41.7% of consumers take advantage of promotions every time they shop, and 81.8% use them at least a few times a month.

So, despite Americans overwhelmingly embracing discounts, deals, and loyalty programs, why are they leaving money on the table?

In an effort to deliver compelling deals to customers, build relationships, and unlock repeat business, brands have made loyalty programs a fact of life for consumers. According to the Antavo Global Customer Loyalty Report 2026, a survey of more than 1,000 US consumers (of a global sample of 10,000) that unpacks the trends shaping the evolving consumer loyalty landscape, participation in loyalty programs is rising sharply: 43.2% of consumers are more likely to join one than last year.

A good loyalty program is becoming a big part of customer retention, with 31.3% of consumers saying they would be more likely to continue doing business with a brand that offers one. Clearly, there’s a shift in the role of loyalty programs from a “nice-to-have” perk to a core part of the customer relationship, driven by the economic climate.

While loyalty program membership is higher than ever, and traditional discount-driven promotions are still effective, customers want greater maturity and personalisation in their loyalty programs. They want more options and incentives to use the points they earn.

Chances to save remain the biggest reason people use their loyalty programs, but other motivators, like freebies and personalized rewards, are quickly becoming must-haves for shoppers.

70.8% cite money-saving benefits such as coupons, vouchers, or cashback

such as coupons, vouchers, or cashback 46.3% value free products or services , including free shipping and samples

, including free shipping and samples 41.6% want personalized offers and rewards tailored to their preferences and values

People also expect flexibility in how they access loyalty programs, with mobile apps (44%), digital loyalty cards (42.4%), and even plastic cards (41%) all remaining popular. Convenience and a lack of friction are essential to a loyalty program that consumers actually use.

Attila Kecsmar, CEO and Co-founder at Antavo, commented: “Friction is the enemy of loyalty. Shoppers want to engage with brands and their loyalty programs on their own terms, and brands must rise to that challenge. Consumers want convenience - something that’s always at hand.”

Almost half (49.1%) of respondents said it takes too long to earn rewards, with 41.1% left frustrated by expiring points, and 38.9% of shoppers saying they found rewards unattractive.

Kecsmar continued: “When rewards feel out of reach, engagement fades, and points go unused - meaning consumers miss out on saving valuable cash. The brands that give their customers a loyalty experience that feels immediate, rewarding, and tailored to their wants and needs are seeing impressive returns. For those that are not, unspent points will continue to pile up while customers become less satisfied and, eventually, leave in search of a better experience elsewhere.”

The full Antavo Global Customer Loyalty Report 2026 is available [HERE]. It was sponsored by Bloomreach DataLab, EPAM, Digitas, and StratLX.

1 Research and Markets study values the US loyalty market at around $27 billion annually, resulting in consumers missing out on an estimated $10 billion in savings.

