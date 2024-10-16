Ansley Park Capital Makes Key Leadership Appointments Driven by Significant Growth

Appointments Enhance Company’s Ability to Serve Broader Range of Borrowers and Further Expand Market Presence

Ansley Park Capital has experienced significant growth across multiple sectors, driven by its commitment to offering flexible and tailored financial solutions that meet the unique needs of its diverse clients. As the company continues to scale operations, the following leadership appointments and strategic changes will enhance its ability to serve a broader range of borrowers and further expand its market presence:

Abhay Bhootra has been appointed as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, replacing Joe Serio who decided to step back from his role. Abhay brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles, including: Director of Investment Banking at Truist Securities, where he covered a variety of specialty finance companies, with a focus on equipment finance and container leasing; a tenure at Wachovia in the Structured Finance division; and key positions in data science and operations within the credit card business at Capital One.

“I am very excited to have joined this amazing team. The company’s first full quarter of business as an independent equipment finance platform is a testament to what is to come. I look forward to being part of this journey,” said Abhay Bhootra, Ansley Park Capital’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer.

“We are excited to welcome Abhay to Ansley Park Capital,” said Eric Miller, President & Chief Executive Officer of Ansley Park Capital. “His deep industry experience and strategic vision will be instrumental in driving our next phase of growth. Joe Serio has been a terrific friend and partner, and we wouldn’t have had the opportunity to get to this point without him. I will miss working with Joe on a daily basis.”

Ansley Park Capital has also reorganized the company’s originations structure to further enhance its market-leading originations platform:

Rob Seltzer will now lead the firm’s capital markets platform as Executive Vice President – Head of Capital Markets, a critical area for continued expansion;

Michael Gay has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, where he will oversee both the direct and sponsor coverage channels. In this new role, Michael will bring together Ansley Park Capital’s direct and sponsor channels in coordination with its parent company to deliver a best-in-class experience for both its direct customers and their financial sponsors.

“I’m excited about this team and where we are going. I’ve known and worked with Mike for almost 25 years. We’ve been great partners previously, this time, with mutually gained knowledge and experience I know we can deliver for our customers, teammates and shareholder,” commented Robert Seltzer, Ansley Park Capital’s Executive Vice President – Head of Capital Markets.

Michael Gay, Ansley Park Capital’s Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, noted: “I’m tremendously excited to lead Ansley Park Capital’s direct originations efforts and establish the brand across our multiple end markets. Our phenomenal performance since launch is a testament to the talent and experience of our existing teams. I’m honored to be working alongside this group and look forward to capitalizing on the vast potential arising from our partnership with our parent company and its other affiliated lending platforms.”

“We are committed to supporting our clients’ growth today and into the future. With these appointments, we are strengthening our ability to provide tailored financing solutions and taking our organization to the next level. Rob, Mike, and I have known each other for over 20 years now, I know they will do an amazing job leading our originations efforts forward,” concluded Miller.

