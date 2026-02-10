Anrok Sets New Standard for Global Tax Compliance With Native Platform and New Integrations

New capabilities enable companies to automate sales tax, VAT, and GST compliance worldwide on a single platform—no vendor maze required.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anrok, the modern tax compliance platform trusted by 44% of the Forbes AI 50, today announced major platform expansions with native global compliance capabilities and new integrations with Zuora and WooCommerce. These additions enable finance teams to automate complete sales tax, VAT, and GST compliance across every market without managing multiple regional vendors—a critical capability as companies scale worldwide.

The challenge: global growth with fragmented solutions

As Anrok's data shows, companies experience a 47x increase in filing requirements as they scale. It’s common for modern companies to reach customers in 100+ countries within weeks of launch, but legacy tax infrastructure hasn't kept pace. Finance teams have historically been forced to stitch together multiple vendors—one for US sales tax, another for European VAT, a third for Australian GST—each with separate contracts, points of contact, workflows, and gaps in coverage. Meanwhile, tax regimes keep evolving with new e-invoicing mandates, changing VAT ID requirements, new country enforcement requirements, and shifting threshold rules.

"The pace of innovation deserves infrastructure that doesn't slow it down," said Brad Silicani, CEO of Anrok. "Modern companies are building the future—launching groundbreaking products and reaching global audiences instantly. They shouldn't have to become global tax experts or juggle multiple vendors just to stay compliant."

The solution: one future-proof, global platform that grows with your business

This new expansion delivers fully native global compliance on a single platform:

Comprehensive coverage : Sales tax, VAT, and GST automation across every jurisdiction that taxes software and digital goods—no more vendor maze

: Sales tax, VAT, and GST automation across every jurisdiction that taxes software and digital goods—no more vendor maze Complete lifecycle management : Exposure monitoring, registration, calculation, filing, remittance, reconciliation, and audit reporting, including payment confirmation from tax authorities

: Exposure monitoring, registration, calculation, filing, remittance, reconciliation, and audit reporting, including payment confirmation from tax authorities Advanced international capabilities : VAT ID validation, e-invoicing support, and both tax-inclusive and tax-exclusive pricing

: VAT ID validation, e-invoicing support, and both tax-inclusive and tax-exclusive pricing Expert support: In-house tax specialists provide same-day responses with white-glove onboarding and proactive guidance

Seamless integration with modern commerce stacks

Two new native integrations extend Anrok's reach into key markets:

Zuora integration: Subscription, usage-based and hybrid business models can now automate their global sales tax directly within Zuora Billing, eliminating manual calculations and compliance gaps. Purpose-built for subscription businesses with complex billing needs, the Zuora integration delivers end-to-end tax automation in minutes without custom code. Once integrated, Anrok automatically calculates accurate sales tax at invoice creation, monitors nexus exposure across all jurisdictions—including physical nexus from remote employees—and streamlines multi-state registration and filing. Behind the technology is Anrok's team of in-house tax experts who provide white-glove onboarding and ongoing guidance, keeping customers ahead of changing regulations across every jurisdiction where they do business.

“Modern monetization models don’t fit neatly into legacy tax systems,” said Daniel Enekes, SVP of Strategic Partnerships and M&A at Zuora. “Subscription, usage-based, and hybrid businesses are dealing with real-time revenue, global customers, and constantly evolving regulations, which all dramatically increase tax complexity. By natively integrating Anrok’s in-house tax experts, same-day support and proactive compliance guidance with Zuora, finance teams can align global tax compliance to fast-paced innovation and growth.”

To learn more about this partnership, please join us and Zuora on Feb 19, at 8am; https://www.anrok.com/events/designing-billing-and-tax-for-modern-saas-how-finance-teams-scale-without-compliance-drag

WooCommerce integration: We’re partnering with the world's largest ecommerce platform to bring Anrok's tax solutions to nearly half a million US WooCommerce merchants. Our WooCommerce integration delivers real-time tax calculations at checkout across all US jurisdictions, plus automatic registration, filing, and payments.

"Tax compliance shouldn't be a distraction for merchants trying to grow their business,” says Aleksandra Hardt, GM, Strategic Partnerships at Automatic. “With Anrok integrated into WooCommerce, we're automating the entire tax journey—from calculation to filing to remittance—giving our store owners back the time and confidence they need to focus on what matters: their customers and scaling their business."

Both supported by Anrok's team of in-house tax experts who provide white-glove onboarding and ongoing guidance, keeping customers ahead of changing regulations across every jurisdiction where they do business.

Proven results at scale

Anrok now services $30 billion in customer revenue worldwide, with customers including Anthropic, Cursor, Notion, Thinking Machines, and Vanta. Companies using Anrok reclaim 90% of the time typically spent on indirect tax and reduce time spent on to under an hour per month.

“The deciding factor was that Anrok could handle US and global sales tax in one platform. We didn't want to piece together multiple solutions or maintain separate workflows for different regions.” —Eli Ross, COO at Brilliant

Availability

Anrok’s Global Compliance is available immediately to all Anrok customers. The Zuora and WooCommerce integrations are now live. For more information, visit our blog.

About Anrok

Anrok is the global tax compliance platform for modern businesses. From startups to enterprises, finance teams choose Anrok for automated exposure monitoring, tax calculations, filing and remittance, and audit-ready reporting across 100+ countries. Built by tax and finance experts specifically for digital-first companies with complex business models, Anrok transforms tax compliance from a manual burden into automated infrastructure. Founded in 2020, the company is headquartered in San Francisco.

Media contact

Ting Ba

press@anrok.com