ANP Technologies, Inc. Terminates Merger Negotiations with Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

NEWARK, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ANP Technologies, Inc. (ANP) announced the termination of the binding acquisition Term Sheet with Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE), effective September 28, 2021. The effect of this termination now allows ANP to freely explore other business opportunities with parties interested in ANP’s diagnostic and platform drug delivery technologies.

Moreover, ANP received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its NIDS® COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on September 24, 2021. The test, providing a visual result in 15 minutes, is a lateral flow immunoassay (LFA) based on ANP’s Nano-Intelligent Detection System (NIDS) platform technology.

About ANP Technologies, Inc.

ANP Technologies, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company and a world leader in developing innovative nano-therapeutics and nano-diagnostic tests. ANP has been a premier provider of rapid, multiplexed lateral flow tests for the detection of various biological agents for the Department of Defense over the past decade, as well as successfully licensing various pre-clinical and clinical stage nanotherapeutics to companies such as Celgene/BMS and Fulgent Pharma. In addition, ANP has also developed COVID-19 antigen and neutralizing antibody rapid tests. Visit www.anptinc.com for more information.

Contacts

Greg Witham, MS

302-283-1730

Greg.Witham@anptinc.com
ANP Technologies, Inc.

