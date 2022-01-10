Anomali Appoints Cybersecurity Industry Leader Sean Foster as Chief Revenue Officer

Company Expands its Executive Leadership Team to Further Enhance its Growth Strategy and Market Leadership in Cyber Detection and Response Solutions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anomali, a leader in intelligence-driven extended detection and response (XDR) cybersecurity solutions, today announced that Sean Foster has been appointed to the position of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Foster is a seasoned executive with a history of exceeding revenue objectives, building winning teams, and driving new customer acquisition and successful adoption while creating long-standing business partnerships across the ecosystem. He joins Anomali during a time of high demand and rapid global expansion.

“ Sean brings a wealth of experience to Anomali – both in cybersecurity and in building and scaling world-class organizations. His expertise in creating deep and meaningful relationships with customers, partners, and team members will be a tremendous asset to Anomali,” said Ahmed Rubaie, CEO. “ Sean’s extensive global experience cuts across large and small, publicly traded and privately held companies along with a proven track record in the channel ecosystem. We are very excited about Sean playing a pivotal role in accelerating the next phase of the company’s explosive growth, expanding strategic partnerships, and enhancing the customer experience.”

Foster has more than two decades of experience working with customers to solve their most difficult security challenges. Most recently, Foster was CRO of IronNet, where he oversaw sales, sales engineering, services, customer success and channel, and successfully led the organization to an IPO in August of 2021. While at IronNet, he grew new business revenue 192 percent in the first year and doubled the number of customers in each of his first two years. Before IronNet, Foster served as CRO at Forcepoint, where he was responsible for sales, sales operations, sales engineering, professional services and channel. Before that, Foster spent three years as Vice President of Global Sales for HPE security, where he was directly responsible for the sale of all products and services in the HP Enterprise Security Portfolio, totaling $1.2 billion in revenue. Prior to HPE, he had a successful 15-year career with Symantec that included several leadership positions, culminating in his role as Vice President of Americas Emerging Sales Solutions.

“ I am excited to join Anomali at a time when demand for solutions that efficiently and effectively stop not only breaches but also advanced adversaries is more critical than ever,” said Foster. “ Anomali’s contribution to the XDR framework is significant and meaningful given our focus on Big Data as rooted in our core business of intelligence. We are helping customers correlate more than 190 trillion threats per second to optimize all their security solutions with a more refined and relevant response. Our differentiated platform delivers a new era in attack intelligence and response that can accelerate threat detection and effectively mitigate attacks to keep users and data safe. I look forward to delighting more customers by helping them take their security efficacy and efficiency to new frontiers.”

About Anomali

Anomali is the leader in intelligence-driven extended detection and response (XDR) cybersecurity solutions. Anchored by big data management and refined by artificial intelligence and machine learning, the Anomali platform delivers proprietary capabilities that correlate an extraordinary volume of telemetry from customer-deployed security solutions with the largest repository of global intelligence, empowering security operations teams to detect threats with precision, optimize response, achieve resiliency, and stop attackers and breaches. Our Cloud-first SaaS-based solutions easily integrate into existing security tech stacks and accommodate hybrid deployment. Founded in 2013, Anomali serves public and private sector organizations, ISACs, MSSPs, and Global 1000 customers worldwide in every major industry. Leading venture firms including Google Ventures, General Catalyst, and IVP back Anomali. Learn more at www.anomali.com.

