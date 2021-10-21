Anomali Announces Detect LIVE 2021, The Premier Event for Global Intelligence, Detection, and Response

Series Kicks Off Nov. 3, Sessions Featuring Panel Discussions, Presentations, and Learning Resources that will Empower Attendees to Utilize Threat Intelligence to Improve Detection and Response Capabilities

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#APT—Anomali, a leader in intelligence-driven extended detection and response (XDR) cybersecurity solutions, today announced that Detect LIVE registration is open. As the industry’s premier global cybersecurity intelligence event, Detect LIVE is where security executives, practitioners, threat analysts, and researchers from all over the world share their insights and expertise on how they use intelligence-driven detection and response to combat surging adversaries. Participants will gain knowledge that empowers them to manage risk better, become more resilient, and stop breaches and attacks.

On Nov. 3, the virtual event will begin with “Informing an Intelligent Response: Best Practices for Breaking Down Silos and Infusing Threat Intelligence Into Your Security Program.” The session will feature a presentation from Lance Taylor, Team Lead, Cyber Threat Intelligence at CLEAR, the secure identity company. The opening segment will be followed by a session from Kevin Tongs, Director, Customer Success for EMEA, Flashpoint, and a panel discussion including Taylor, Tongs, and Anomali Chief Product Officer Mark Alba. Attendees will learn how utilizing threat intelligence can break down silos across their organization and help inform an intelligent response.

Upcoming scheduled sessions include:

December: Using Threat Intelligence to Keep Up with Your Expanding Attack Surface. Attendees will learn how threat intelligence extends visibility over modern adversaries targeting rapidly expanding digital business operations.

Jan. 2022: Best Practices for Detecting and Mitigating Advanced Persistent Threats. APTs continue to drive breaches and business disruptions across all industries, causing everything from supply chain disruption to life-threatening situations. Attendees will learn how to use threat intelligence to help detect and respond to the many APTs operating today.

March 2022: MITRE ATT&CK and Threat Intel as a Cornerstone of Critical Infrastructure Detection and Response Strategy. Security operations teams need to gain an advantage over advanced threats to reduce attack and breach risks. Attendees will learn how unified attack frameworks are emerging to provide organizations with a strategic advantage.

April 2022: Enabling Cyber Fusion: Why Sharing Threat Intelligence is a Win Against Threat Actors. Enterprises need Organization-Wide Visibility over threats, reduced time to detection, and critical asset protection. Attendees will learn how a Cyber Fusion Center can help them to achieve these critical objectives.

Because Detect LIVE is now virtual, Anomali is providing complimentary access to the event for the global security community, making it inclusive to any interested attendees. This year’s partner sponsors include Dragos, Flashpoint, Mandiant, and PolySwarm.

The virtual event series starts on November 3 and will continue through the spring of 2022. Relevant topics include XDR, Mitigating APTs, Threat Intelligence-Driven Detection and Response, MITRE ATT&CK, Cyber Fusion, and more. To register and learn more about scheduled sessions, visit Anomali Detect LIVE 2021.

About Anomali

Anomali is the leader in intelligence-driven extended detection and response (XDR) cybersecurity solutions. Anchored by big data management and refined by artificial intelligence, the Anomali XDR platform delivers proprietary capabilities that correlate the largest repository of global intelligence with telemetry from customer-deployed security solutions, empowering security operations teams to detect threats with precision, optimize response, achieve resiliency, and stop attackers and breaches. Our SaaS-based solutions easily integrate into existing security tech stacks through native cloud, multi-cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments. Founded in 2013, Anomali serves public and private sector organizations, ISACs, MSSPs, and Global 1000 customers around the world in every major industry. Leading venture firms including General Catalyst, Google Ventures, and IVP back Anomali. Learn more at www.anomali.com.

