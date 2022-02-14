Anodot Recognized in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for AI Offerings in CSP Network Operations

ASHBURN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anodot, the autonomous business monitoring company, announced today that it has been included as a Representative Vendor in the January 2022 Gartner “Market Guide for AI Offerings in CSP Network Operations.” 1

According to Gartner, “CSPs are focusing on automation of their network operations to improve efficiency and customer experience, and mitigate security concerns. CIOs must develop a sourcing strategy that allows the CSPs to scale AI and automation beyond specific tasks to broad capabilities and end-to-end processes.” 2

Anodot provides business monitoring solutions powered by AI and ML to alert customers of issues impacting their business.

“Anodot is enabling the world’s largest telcos to protect revenue and improve the overall service experience—reducing the number of alerts by 90% and time to resolve incidents by 30 percent,” said Amir Kupervas, Telecom Managing Director, Anodot. “We believe that this Gartner Market Guide validates our approach of AI-based anomaly detection being the first and most critical step in taking telecoms to the next level of performance, service, availability and customer experience.”

Among its findings, the Gartner Market Guide notes about AI for operational excellence “as 5G promises significant increments in network speed and decrement in network latency, it brings increased requirements to manage network agility and complexity. Thus, root cause analytics, predictive maintenance and network optimization, including traffic forecast and quality management, are popular among the CSPs.”

Anodot’s platform uses self-learning at scale to constantly monitor and correlate CSPs’ network and service anomalies across the entire telecom stack, providing actionable alerts in their context, improving time-to-detect and time-to-resolve incidents. This helps operations and NOC teams enhance their network monitoring capabilities, become proactive in their ability to identify service degradations and outages, and improve customer experience and operational efficiencies.

Anodot’s offerings for AI in CSP network operations include Anodot On-Prem Monitoring, Anodot SaaS Monitoring and Anodot Forecast.

The Market Guide for AI Offerings in CSP Network Operations is available to Gartner subscribers.

About Anodot



Anodot’s Business Monitoring platform uses machine learning to constantly analyze and correlate every business parameter, providing real-time anomaly alerts and forecasts in their context. Fortune 500 companies, from digital business to telecom, trust Anodot’s patented technology to reduce time to detection and resolution for revenue-critical issues by as much as 80 percent. Anodot is headquartered in the United States and Israel, with sales offices worldwide. To learn more, visit www.anodot.com and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

