Annual Airbyte Data Engineering Conference Maximizes Learnings with Lightning Talks from 40 Data and AI Thought Leaders

The free event for data practitioners takes place for eight hours over two days with more than 40 expert speakers. Participants will learn best practices to apply in their work, along with new tools and workflows that can improve quality and productivity. Last year’s conference was attended by more than 3,000 people.

“Our agenda covers the latest and what is coming in data engineering and reflects the tremendous interest and progress that has been made in artificial intelligence (AI), because after all, AI depends on data that is used to create models and applications,” said John Lafleur, co-founder and chief operating officer, Airbyte. “Our conference sessions are lightning talks to maximize learning in the least amount of time.”

Speakers include:

Michel Tricot, co-founder and CEO, Airbyte “Making Data Available and Actionable to Everyone, Everywhere”

Ken Wong, senior director – product management, Databricks “Data Engineering in the AI Era”

Lior Gavish, co-founder and chief technology officer, Monte Carlo “Pioneering the Future of Reliable Data & AI”

Joe Reis, CEO, Ternary Data “Joe’s Pet Peeve – the Knowledge and Skills Gap”

Benjamin Rogojan, consultant, Seattle Data Guy “Less Is More: Simplifying Your Data Architecture”

Pete Hunt, CEO, Dagster Labs “Standardization of Data Pipelines”

Tanya Bragin, vice president of product, ClickHouse “One Size Can’t Fit All: The Case for a Real-Time Data Warehouse”

Drew Banin, co-founder, dbt Labs “How to Build a Database”

Mehdi Ouazza, developer advocate, MotherDuck “LLMs for data engineers : Cutting Through the Hype”

Laurie Voss, vice president of developer relations, LlamaIndex “Use AI to Unlock Your Data with Retrieval Augmented Generation and LlamaIndex”

Airbyte makes moving data easy and affordable across almost any source and destination, helping enterprises provide their users with access to the right data for analysis and decision-making. Airbyte has the largest data engineering contributor community – with more than 800 contributors – and the best tooling to build and maintain connectors.

About Airbyte

Airbyte is the open-source data movement leader running in the safety of your cloud and syncing data from applications, APIs, and databases to data warehouses, lakes, and other destinations. Airbyte offers four products: Airbyte Open Source, Airbyte Self-Managed, Airbyte Cloud, and Powered by Airbyte. Airbyte was co-founded by Michel Tricot (former director of engineering and head of integrations at Liveramp and RideOS) and John Lafleur (serial entrepreneur of dev tools and B2B). The company is headquartered in San Francisco with a distributed team around the world. To learn more, visit airbyte.com.

