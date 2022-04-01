Announcing the Establishment of SST’s Inaugural Advisory Board

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Special Support Technologies (SST), a Go Forth and Conquer Holdings company, is delighted to announce the new additions to our advisory board. Lieutenant General (Ret) Ken Tovo – former commander of the US Army Special Operations Command (USASOC), Major General (Ret) Buck Elton – former Deputy Commanding General of Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) and former J3 of Special Operations Command (SOCOM), Colonel (Ret) Mark Mitchell – former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations/Low-Intensity Conflict (ASD SO/LIC), SES Johnny Sawyer – former chief of staff at Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and Major General (Ret) Todd McCaffrey – former chief of staff at Africa Command.

We are honored and humbled to join hands with our senior advisory board as they help guide us on our path of providing mission-critical technologies to our nation’s warfighters.

Every member of our team has over three decades of government agency or military experience and possesses an unparalleled understanding of the current and future defense, national and homeland security challenges we face and will continue to face in the future.

About

Special Support Technologies is a combat veteran created enterprise purpose built by former military, intelligence and cyber experts to provide our customers “Decision Dominance” over malevolent actors to protect our country from harm. Our solutions are purpose built by operators for operators, specifically designed to create synergy between the intelligence community and joint forces operating across all domains. SST was founded in early 2019, but its roots date back to the early 2000s. SST was formed with one goal – provide capabilities that allow decision makers at all echelons to visualize, assess and predict threats in real time – reduce decision cycle by reducing time between sensor to shooter – mitigate operational risk – and optimize the deployment of finite resources to defeat threats on all fronts. For more information, visit https://sst-corporation.com/.

Contacts

Media:



Grace Williams



PR for Special Support Technologies (SST)



grace.williams@sst-corporation.com

(804) 215-1573